If you look at the prices of Rock-Ola jukeboxes that were made back in the 1950's, and the 1960's, those very same bubbler jukeboxes that once had price tags well under $1,000 US, now on the market as an antique jukebox, can demand a selling price anywhere between $10,000 - $20,000 US. With, one must consider the following.
If you were in the market to purchase a jukebox, and you had an extra $8,000+ to spend on a jukebox, the smart choice would be to buy a Rock-Ola, and this is for several reasons.
1. Rock-Ola jukebox company is the only real jukebox manufacturer left in the United States, and all North America.
2. Rock-Ola is one of the only jukebox manufacturers left in the world, and I am not including some of those other companies like Crosley Radio who mass produces jukeboxes made of plastic in China. A Crosley jukebox is not and never was a commercial jukebox, let a long a commercial quality jukebox. Additionally, there are companies trying to sell these plastics made Crosley jukeboxes for $8,000 - $10,000US! So, why would some pay as much, if not more for a plastic, non-commercial quality jukebox made on the assembly line in China for same price as hand-made Rock-Ola jukebox made in the United States? It is simple because they did not bother to do their homework. So, this is my point. Additionally, there is no way in the world that $8,000 - $10,000 Crosley jukebox is going to increase in value. If you do not agree, then try and find anything electronic or electric that has increased in value ten, triple or even quad drupel in value that was made in China.
Here is a list of jukeboxes currently made my Rock-Ola, and sold through IN THE NEW AGE, an authorized world Rock-Ola jukebox dealer
Vinyl-45 record playing jukeboxes:
(Vinyl-45 Rock-Ola's are extremely rare and collectible. Additionally, they will most likely be discontinued in a year or 2, therefore, this would be a good time to buy one!
the rock-ola bubbler 45 rpm vinyl jukebox is the only authentic brand-new American jukebox on the planet! it plays 100 x 45rpm vinyl records as well as having the ability to stream music via blue tooth. we have taken the absolute best of the old and run the sound through valves and have projected it through a powerful 425-watt amplifier. this jukebox has the best sound, the most selections and is what you would expect from the greatest jukebox company that gave its name to rock n roll…. drawing inspiration from the wurlitzer 1015, the world’s first ‘original jukebox’, this classic design has endured over 50 years with very few changes over the years.
The bubbler shares the Wurlitzer’s famous grille, which is made from die-cast metal and gets its name from the pockets of air that float up to the top of the eight bubble tubes lining the machine. these bubbles slide through the deep, hypnotizing colors created by the rotating pilasters, making the bubbler as enchanting to the eye as it is to the ear. this beautiful, iconic machine is robust too, with a strong hand-built cabinet which comes in a choice of light oak, walnut, or satin black, which allows some of the wood grain to show through. also available at a slightly higher cost is gloss black and gloss white finishes.
it has the honor of having the best sound quality of any new jukebox, with its many innovative features all working in conjunction to bring you perfect sound quality at both high and low volumes. as standard, it is fitted with a Bluetooth dongle that allows a remote connection so that it can be paired with any blue tooth music device (e.g. iPhone).
Available models and cabinet colors:
ROCK-OLA JUKEBOX VINYL 45 oak cabinets, walnut cabinets, the John Papa special edition (exceedingly rare, HIGHLY collectible!)
CD-playing jukeboxes:
The Rock-Ola CD-playing jukeboxes have a CD capacity of 100 cd's.
Available models and cabinet colors:
Rock-Ola cd jukeboxes come in cabinet finishes as follows, Oak, walnut, black onyx, whit onyx.
Limited edition models are as follows and considered extremely rare and collectible, The Elvis Presley in whit onyx, and black onyx. The Jack Daniels, the Harley Davidson, the Peacock, and the Gazelle!
Rock-Ola Music center jukeboxes are their digital downloadable jukeboxes.
The music center jukeboxes include a touch-screen LCD screen, a Tb hard drive with an estimated song capacity of 60,000+! Now, personally, I do not know of anyone who has over 60,000 songs to listen to. However, like Rock-Ola jukeboxes have proven in the past to become very collectible and desirable, imaging leaving your Rock-Ola music center jukebox to your kids and grandchildren, Now, combine several generation of music, 60,000+ song capacity should suffice future owners of your digital jukebox. Unless of course, in another 20-years you decide to sell it and MAKE 2-times what you initially paid for it.
Music centers are available in the following cabinet finishes, Walnut, oak, black onyx, and white onyx.
Special edition models are The Elvis Presley in whit onyx, and black onyx. The Jack Daniels, the Harley Davidson, the Peacock, the Gazelle and the American beauty!
Last but not lease in perhaps the rarest of the rarest the; ROCK-OLA JUKEBOX MUSIC CENTER (90th Anniversary Edition) current price tag of $12,000+, providing any more of these most desirable jukeboxes are even made any more, or if any are left!
How are Rock-Ola jukeboxes made?
Rock-Ola Jukeboxes Built by Hand in the USA! Learn How!
For those who may not be aware of this, but, Rock-Ola jukebox is the only jukeboxes manufacturer left in the United States, and all North America.
Furthermore, they are one of the few jukebox manufacturers left in the world. Now, let be clear, I am not including the cheaply made mass produced jukeboxes made in China. I am referring to an actual commercial jukebox that uses real wood to makes its cabinets, and uses real metal chrome, and not plastic. And for those who desire and aspire to own the absolute best, and you are in the market for a jukebox, the I believe a finely American build Rock-Ola is what you should be pursuing. Learn why
rock-ola begins the process by sorting walnut veneered bentwood cabinet panels by color and grain. these panels are then squared and the top, bottom and sides are machined for the cabinets and door frames.
Then, Rock-Ola uses a CNC (computerized numerical control) machine operator then selects programs that automatically cuts various cabinet, base and door panels from Maple plywood, Baltic Birch, high density particle board and MDF wood sheets. Hand-picked African satinwood veneer is used for the door front. The two solid hardwood door “knees” go through a separate hand cut ten step machining process to cut, glue, shape, detail, sand, stain, and finish.
All of the cut wooden panels and trim pieces are assembled into cabinets and door assemblies, using the same case clamps that Rock-Ola used since the late 1930’s to produce their jukeboxes, furniture, radio and television cabinets. The wooden cabinets and door assemblies are then sent for sanding and finishing where they go through a five-step finishing process before receiving two coats of clear satin finish.
Once in the assembly area, seven stainless steel panels are affixed to the cabinet base frame, wheels and top trim frame are added and base is mounted to the cabinet. Six cut glass mirror strips are glued into the recess on the sides of the cabinet. A colorful back mural, locking mechanism, power supply, amplifier, audio connection panel, volume control, 10” bass speaker, coin cup and chute, crossover and cables are installed.
The wooden door assembly receives 15 triple plated chrome die cast trims pieces. A total of 15 plastic lighting panels/inserts are installed, followed by 8 handmade glass bubble tubes, LED light assemblies, rotating color cylinders, diamond grill cloth, 2-6” and 2-3” speakers, keyboard, Bluetooth receiver, cables and tempered glass windows. The door assemblies are then shaved by hand to mate perfectly to the cabinet assemblies. The CD or record mechanism and title page assemblies are built in a separate area. Both go through a 24-hour test procedure before being installed into the completed cabinets and doors.
Now the completed jukebox is powered up. The operation of the mechanism, title page, sound system, lighting and physical appearance are all checked. The jukebox can run on test for 2-3 hours before being sent to the burn-in area for function, sound check, and final inspection. Once entering the burn-in area, the jukebox gets a check of the mechanism, title page, lighting, sound system and appearance. This jukebox is then placed on a 24-hour self-diagnostic run-in procedure to test the mechanism, keyboard, and title page functions.
When the 24-hour test procedure is complete, the jukebox enters the sound booth. A Hi-pot test is performed to ensure proper grounding. Multiple selections are made, the sound system is checked along with the mechanism, keyboard, title page, Bluetooth, remote control, and microphone functions.
A final visual appearance inspection is done before being sent to be inner packed and crated for shipment.
As an authorized Rock-Ola jukebox dealer, you can be assured we at IN THE NEW AGE, will orchestrate all proper channels making sure you knew Rock-Ola jukebox is built to the highest standards possible, likewise, get safely packed and shipped to our customers without any problems!
Rock-Ola makes three different types of jukeboxes. They mad a jukebox that plays vinyl-45 records. Just like the old days, you can view through the window on the jukebox and watch the record get picked up, set down and spin while you listed to Elvis, the Beatles, or some of that doo-wop music from the 50’s. However, if you are like me, I would rather list to the Beatles, or the Rolling Stones!’
Additionally, if you are like me and you were a teenager during the 80’s, then you were fascinated with the cassette disk (CD’s) when they first came out. The music was so crisp and clear, it was something out of this world. Much like the vynal-45 records, you can watch the CD get picked up, set down, and watch Michael Jacksons Thriller playing!
Now, if you prefer that bubbling nostalgia look of the Rock-Ola, but you like high-tech and computers, the Rock-Ola Music Center comes with a 1 Terabyte of storage can accommodate up to 13,000 CDs, depending on compression preference.
I could go on all day and tell you so much more about the Rock-Ola brand of jukeboxes, but you need to visit our website and learn more and watch actual video demonstrations!
To learn more about all Rock-Ola jukeboxes visit us at:
Arcade game sales, jukebox sales, arcade machines for sale, video arcade games for sale, jukebox sales, pinball sales and more!
IN THE NEW AGE: http://InTheNewAge.com
