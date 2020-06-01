13 Sneaky Ways to Cheat Playing Slot Machines! WHAT? Is This Possible, or Even LEGAL?
Learn 12 Illegal ways, and 1 VERY LEGAL way to WIN!
I know, all your gamblers out there are always thinking of a way to beat the system. Well, its like this, the slot machines now a days are running by a computer program. And I am not just referring to the video slot machines, but even the reel slot machines are controlled by a computer program And within every computer program is a computer code written by some computer nerd that is supposed to be written so the slot machine, poker machine, keno machine, like an IGT Game King, designs the reels, the cards, and the numbers to randomly pick winning combinations.
However, it is impossible to be 100% random, because, the how should I say it, but the so called “randomness,” is a program written within millions of random combinations. However, nevertheless, they are pre-programmed possible outcomes of winning combinations, therefore, the slot machines, video poker, keno, bingo, and others are not quite as random as on might think. With that being said, the BEST SNEAKY, but LEGAL way to INCREASE you chances of winning playing the for mentioned casinos game is listed at step 13! However, before you scroll-down to step 13, we suggest you read through this entire list.
Slot machines are some of the most lucrative games on the casino floor for both the players, the house, and cheaters. Even though they’re electronic, slots easily attract as many cheaters as roulette cheats and other classic table games.
Slots can rake in the most money from stakes but they can also deliver some of the biggest jackpot payouts. That’s why it’s understandable that these machines can be targeted by slots cheats in an effort to earn a big win at the casino.
Let’s check out some of the naughty tricks used by those cheeky scum bags to beat the house. We don’t recommend ever trying them yourself, but this is how to manipulate a slot machine:
1. Cheat Code
Gambling authorities are there to ensure that the gaming industry is operating correctly and fairly.
Engineers design gaming machines so that they can be monitored and audited whilst also delivering quality gameplay. However, what happens when an engineer decides to rig the codes for their own advantage?
The infamous slots cheat Ronald Dale Harris is what happens. The Nevada Gaming Commission engineer did exactly that – he sure knew how to manipulate a slot machine!
For years, he cheated machines by knowing the source codes. It wasn’t until his partner had a big win in the casino – $100,000 on a keno game in 1995 – that the scam was discovered.
2. Shaved Coins
Everybody loves a good, clean shave, don’t they? Well, cheats love it when coins are shaved.
As technology advanced, slot machines began to use a light sensor to register payment. In many machines, the optic sensor worked separately from the physical comparator.
Basically that meant that if a shaved coin was sent down at the same time as an object that matched the shape and size of the required stake coin, the shaved coin would be returned whilst the other object would land in the machine and start play.
3. Fake Coins
Unless you have been living under a rock since Donald Trump became US President then you will have heard of the term “fake news”. Well, this method of slots cheating is remarkably like “fake news”.
Fake coins were used by con artist Louis “The Coin” Colavecchio to scam casinos for years until his arrest in 1998.
He was released in 2006 and quickly re-started his cheating. It was a matter of months before he was unsurprisingly, sussed again.
4. Magnet
We often get asked how to cheat a slot machine with a magnet.
Let’s get one thing clear: it’s not actually possible to cheat modern day slot machines with a magnet, since they’re all programmed by computer software and aren’t magnetic.
However, people used to be able to cheat with a magnet on the older machines, when they were made of metal.
To cheat at slots using a magnet, you could spin the reels and then use a strong magnet on the outside of the machine to stop them spinning when you saw your winning combination. Cheaters would then remove the magnet and claim the payout.
This wasn’t the most subtle cheat but, if done well, people could easily win lots of cash!
5. Yo-Yo
This slots cheat is all about the technique.
A string is attached to the coin, the coin is sent into the machine until it triggers the start of the game, and then the player brings the coin back up using the string. Nowadays, this technique is all but redundant thanks to the march of technology.
It’s a real classic though and, if it worked, you could see a big win in the casino.
6. Light Wand
Tommy Glenn Carmichael is one of the most notorious slot cheats in gambling history. He is responsible for the light wand.
Magicians such as David Copperfield, Dynamo and David Blaine might have the ability to create the illusion of something happening but Carmichael would use his light wand to make jackpot wins magically materialize out of thin air. He knew how to manipulate a slot machine to his advantage.
The light wand would effectively blind the optical sensor on slot machines so it would be unable to work out how many coins had been deposited into the machine so would not know when to pay out or how much.
This meant Carmichael could turn small wins into massive payouts.
7. Piano Wire
This is an oldie but a goody in the world of slots cheats.
A group of men worked together at the Caesars Boardwalk Regency casino in Atlantic City back in 1982. One man opened the targeted slot machine and attached 20-inch long piano wires to the whirring guts of the game.
The wires could then be used to jam the clock that measured the wheel rotations.
This allowed the group to manipulate the spins. They hit the $50,000 but, unfortunately, their whole scam had been filmed and the winning player was arrested before he left the premises.
8. Top-Bottom Joint
This is one of the most cunning methods of cheating at slots and was popular with scammers in the 1970s and 1980s.
They used a special tool that was split into two parts. A top (a metal rod with its end bent in the shape of a “q”) and a bottom (a long wire).
By putting the bottom in through the coin chute and the top through the coin slot, the cheats were able to jam the machine and force the game to release all the coins it had stored.
Big wins ahoy!
9. Monkey Paw
It’s that man Carmichael again. He was a total genius! In cheating terms, obviously.
He was the creator of the “monkey paw”. After testing out new methods on a video poker machine, he eventually built the correct contraption. It was amazingly simple.
He got a guitar string and attached it to a bent metal rod. He would thrust it into the machine’s air vent and wriggle it around until he clicked the trigger switch for the coin hopper. Cue the avalanche of coins.
10. Bill Validator Device
A simple yet amazingly effective slots cheat. This is a little device that is wrapped around a bill to fool the slot machine into thinking it is accepting a $100 bill when it is just accepting a humble $1 bill.
This is probably the scam that was thought up in a seedy bar out in the Nevada desert by Billy-Joe and Uncle Fuzz.
11. Computer Chip Replacement
Dennis Nikrasch changed the slots cheating game with this idea.
He bought a slot machine and messed about with it in his garage to figure out its flaws. He worked out the computer chips inside the machines could be re-programmed to be manipulated to pay out jackpots on tap.
Nikrasch ordered a load of these chips, hired a team of scammers, got hold of a bunch of slot machine keys and started a reign of scamming that would bleed casinos dry for years. And he did it all just by switching the independent chips for his manipulated chips.
12. Software Glitch
How many times have we seen a casino refuse to pay out a jackpot due to a ‘software glitch’?
The most famous incident happened in 2015 when 90-year-old grandmother Pauline McKee, from Illinois, won $41 million on a Miss Kitty slot machine at the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.
She tried to sue the casino initially in 2012 but her final appeal was rejected three years later. Unfortunately, historical instances are the reason for the casino winning this case.
Software glitches have been manipulated by cheats for decades. By playing a certain pattern of stakes and games players could confuse the machine and trigger a glitch that pays out the jackpot.
Many slots cheats benefited from this over the years but now many jackpot winners are also being denied their winnings because of it.
13. Owning Your Own Slot Machine, Video Poker Machine, and other casino games!
When you consider realizing that modern slot machines are ran my computer programs, the randomness of chance has been predefined by the programmers of the slot machine. And from this, no matter how much they try to create a casino game of pure luck and chance, the program must be written in favor of the house (casinos).
Referring to the above mentioned, if you were to purchase a slot machine, or other casino games that you frequently play is a commercial setting, like a casinos, you as the slot machine owner have the luxury of playing that particular slot machine, video poker machine, IGT Game King and other multigame casinos games endlessly, thus, being able to recognize the slot machines characteristics of wins, losses, break-evens and more. Now, do you have the ability of winning every time you play the slot machine of your choice in a casino, NOT! Unless of course, you are “Rain Man!” However, if you were able to increase YOUR WINNINGS by only 10%, 5%, or even 3%, now when you are spending hours on the casino floor inserting your money, after just a few hours of play, you do the math!
In case you are wondering why everybody isn’t doing this, or why would the casinos let these casino machine gets into the hands of individuals, well, its like this.
Reason1. at one time, there were some gaming regulations that prohibited the sale of any used slot machine to the public. However, that has since changed, and that is another story.
Reason 2. Most people by nature are impulsive, especially people who like to gamble and take their chances on the slot machines. And from this, they don’t necessarily have the patient to think this through and manage their slot machine gaming with a business agenda. Think about this, most professional poker players would never put their money into a game of pure chance like an electronic gaming machine such as a slot machine or a video poker machine. But, by owning a slot machine changes everything, thus, tilting the scale of CHANCE!
For sale and available to the public:
Slot machines, video poker machines, keno machine, multigame casino machines, IGT Game King, bingo machines and more!
Arcade machines that include 4,000+ video arcade games like Pacman, Ms. Pacman, Street Fighter, Donkey Kong and more!
Pinball machines, virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ popular pinball games.
Jukeboxes like Rock-Ola.
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
