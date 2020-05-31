IV Equipment Market to Reflect Impressive Growth in North America and Europe
IV Equipment Market by Product (Infusion Pump, Catheter, Solution and Blood Administration Set, Securement Device, Cannula, Stopcock, Needleless Connector), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, Ambulatory Care Center) - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 31, 2020 ) According to the new market research report “ IV Equipment Market by Product (Infusion Pump, Catheter, Solution and Blood Administration Set, Securement Device, Cannula, Stopcock, Needleless Connector), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, Ambulatory Care Center) – Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™,The overall IV equipment market is expected to grow from USD 10.07 billion in 2017 to USD 13.64 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2022.
Browse in-depth TOC on “IV Equipment Market”
102 – Tables
38 – Figures
166 – Pages
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=78345313
IV Equipment Market is estimated to be the largest segment for the market
The major factors driving the growth of this market include increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rapid growth in the aging population, and growing number of surgical procedures. The high growth in developing countries across Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players operating in the IV equipment market in the coming years. However, stringent regulatory requirements for new products and increasing incidence of medication errors and lack of wireless connectivity in most hospitals pose challenges for the growth of this market.
IV catheters to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
Based on product, the IV equipment market is segmented into IV catheters, administration sets, infusion pumps, securement devices, stopcocks & check valves, drip chambers, needleless connectors, and others. In 2016, the IV catheters accounted for the largest share of the market. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of surgical procedures are the key factors driving the market growth in this segment.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=78345313
North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for IV Equipment
North America accounted for the largest share of the global IV equipment market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. This growth can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of a well-established healthcare industry, growing demand for advanced medical treatments, the presence of major players, and increasing government healthcare expenditure.
Some of the prominent players in the global IV equipment market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), ICU Medical, Inc. (U.S.) held the major share of the IV equipment market and will continue to dominate the market between 2017 and 2022. Other major players operating in this market are Smiths Medical (U.K.), Moog, Inc. (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan.), C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), and AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.).
Browse in-depth TOC on “IV Equipment Market”
102 – Tables
38 – Figures
166 – Pages
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=78345313
IV Equipment Market is estimated to be the largest segment for the market
The major factors driving the growth of this market include increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rapid growth in the aging population, and growing number of surgical procedures. The high growth in developing countries across Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players operating in the IV equipment market in the coming years. However, stringent regulatory requirements for new products and increasing incidence of medication errors and lack of wireless connectivity in most hospitals pose challenges for the growth of this market.
IV catheters to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
Based on product, the IV equipment market is segmented into IV catheters, administration sets, infusion pumps, securement devices, stopcocks & check valves, drip chambers, needleless connectors, and others. In 2016, the IV catheters accounted for the largest share of the market. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of surgical procedures are the key factors driving the market growth in this segment.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=78345313
North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for IV Equipment
North America accounted for the largest share of the global IV equipment market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. This growth can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of a well-established healthcare industry, growing demand for advanced medical treatments, the presence of major players, and increasing government healthcare expenditure.
Some of the prominent players in the global IV equipment market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), ICU Medical, Inc. (U.S.) held the major share of the IV equipment market and will continue to dominate the market between 2017 and 2022. Other major players operating in this market are Smiths Medical (U.K.), Moog, Inc. (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan.), C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), and AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.