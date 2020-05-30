Jimmy’s Picks – The TOP 21 90’s Arcade Game Hits!
Remember these 21 FUN and Exciting arcade classics? You too can own one!
For those of you who may not have already read my to 1980’s video arcade classic list, I stated I originally meant to list the games in order of popularity, however, that was rather difficult to do for the following reasons.
For instance, one person may think Pac-Man was more popular than Pac-man. Or, Tempest was more popular than defender; likewise, I experienced the same problem when I sought to create the top 20 arcade hits of the 90’s, so here we are, this is my list. Also, at IN THE NEW AGE, we sell every single arcade game classic on this list.
1. Street Fighter II
Street Fighter II: The World Warrior is a competitive fighting game originally released for the arcades in 1991. It is the second entry in the Street Fighter series and the arcade sequel to the original Street Fighter released in 1987. It is Capcom's fourteenth title that runs on the CP System arcade hardware. Street Fighter II improves upon the many concepts introduced in the first game, including the use of command-based special moves and a six-button configuration
2. Street Fighter Alpha 2
Street Fighter Alpha 2, known as Street Fighter Zero 2 in Japan, Asia, and South America, is a 1996 fighting game originally released for the CPS II arcade hardware by Capcom. The game is both a sequel and a remake to the previous year's Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors' Dreams, which is itself a prequel to the Street Fighter II series in terms of plot and setting
3. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time, released as Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles: Turtles in Time in Europe, is an arcade video game produced by Konami. A sequel to the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game, it is a scrolling beat 'me up type game based mainly on the 1987 TMNT animated series. Originally an arcade game, Turtles in Time was ported to the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1992. It was retitled to serve as a sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II
4. Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II is a competitive fighting game originally produced by Midway Games for the arcades in 1993. It was later ported to multiple home systems, including the PC, Amiga, Game Boy, Sega Game Gear, Sega Genesis, Sega Saturn, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, and various PlayStation consoles. Mortal Kombat II was the second game in the Mortal Kombat series, improving the gameplay and expanding the mythos of the original Mortal Kombat, notably introducing more varied Fatality
5. The Simpsons Arcade Game
The Simpsons Arcade Game or just The Simpsons is an arcade beat 'me up developed by Konami released in 1991, and the second video game based on The Simpsons franchise, following Bart vs. the Space Mutants. The game allows up to four players to control members of the Simpson family, as they fight various enemies to rescue the kidnapped Maggie. The game was ported to the Commodore 64 and MS-DOS soon after its launch in the arcades.
6. X-Men
X-Men is an arcade game produced by Konami in 1992. It is a side-scrolling beat 'em up based on the Marvel Comics characters of the same name. The character designs of the X-Men and the supervillains in the game are based on the 1989 X-Men pilot episode X-Men: Pryde of the X-Men. In the game, players control one of the six playable X-Men to defeat their enemy Magneto. Konami made a six-player version of the game utilizing two screens housed in a deluxe cabinet.
7. NBA Jam
NBA Jam is a basketball arcade game published and developed by Midway in 1993. It is the first entry in the NBA Jam series. The main designer and programmer for this game was Mark Turmell. Midway had previously released such sports games as Archrivals in 1989, High Impact in 1990, and Super High Impact in 1991. The gameplay of NBA Jam is based on Archrivals, another 2-on-2 basketball video game
8. Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Superheroes
Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Superheroes is the fifth Marvel Comics-licensed fighting game by Capcom and the third game in the Marvel vs. Capcom series. The game was developed in late 1997 and first released in January 1998. Its later port for the PlayStation was released as Marvel vs. Capcom: EX Edition in Japan. It was re-released in 2012 as part of Marvel vs. Capcom Origins. In contrast to X-Men vs. Street Fighter and Marvel Superheroes vs. Street Fighter, the game features characters that fight each other!
9. Cruis'n USA
Cruis'n USA is an arcade racing game originally released in 1994. It was developed by Midway Games and published and distributed by Nintendo. It is the first game in the Cruis'n series and features locations around the United States
10. Metal Slug
Metal Slug is a run and gun video game developed by Nazca Corporation and published by SNK. It was originally released in 1996 for the Neo Geo MVS arcade platform. The game is widely known for its sense of humor, fluid hand-drawn animation, and fast paced two-player action. It is the first title in the Metal Slug series. It has been ported to the Neo Geo CD, Sega Saturn, PlayStation, Virtual Console, PlayStation Network, iOS, Android, and Neo Geo X, and to the Wii, PlayStation, other video game consoles and of course a full-size arcade game.
11. T2: Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Terminator 2: Judgment Day or T2 is a gun shooting video game based on the film of the same name, produced by Midway Manufacturing Company for the arcades in 1991.
12. Smash TV
Smash TV, known as Super Smash TV on some other versions, is a 1990 arcade game created by Eugene Jarvis and Mark Turmell for Williams. It is a run and gun game in the same vein as its predecessor, Robotron: 2084. As in the previous game, players battle waves of enemies by using guns; the arcade version even uses the two-joystick control system of Robotron.
13. Tekken 3
Tekken 3 is the third installment in the popular Tekken fighting game series. It was released for Arcades in March 1997, and for the PlayStation in March - September 1998. The original Arcade version of the game was released in 2005 for the PlayStation 2 as part of Tekken 5 's Arcade History mode. Tekken 3 is still widely considered one of the greatest games of its genre, and of all time. With more than 8.5 million copies sold worldwide, Tekken 3 is the fifth best-selling PlayStation game and well as a full-size arcade game.
14. Killer Instinct
Killer Instinct is a fighting game developed by Rare and published by Midway and Nintendo. It was released as an arcade game in the summer of 1994 and, the following year, ported to the Super Nintendo Entertainment System and the Game Boy. The game's plot involves an all-powerful corporation organizing a fighting tournament. The story was adapted in a limited comic book series published under the short-lived Acclaim Comics imprint.
15. The House of the Dead 2
The House of the Dead 2 is a light gun arcade game with a horror theme and the second game in the The House of the Dead series of video games, developed by Sega for video arcades in 1998 and later ported to the Dreamcast and Microsoft Windows, and also found on the Xbox as an unlockable bonus in The House of the Dead III. The game appears in the compilation The House of the Dead 2 & 3 Return for Wii.
16. Alien vs. Predator
Alien vs. Predator is a beat 'em up video game developed and released by Capcom for the CPS-2 arcade game system in 1994. In the game, the players take control of up to three human and Predator characters in a battle against the Alien hordes and rogue human soldiers. The game was very well received by fans and media publications, becoming a classic title for many fans of the beat 'em up genre, but was never ported to any home system as well as a full-size video arcade game.
17. Samurai Showdown II
Samurai Showdown II is a 1994 fighting game released as a second entry in SNK's Samurai Showdown series. street Fighter V
Street Fighter V: The 10 Best Fighters for Beginners
This title is a PlayStation 4 exclusive, except in Japan where it was also released as an arcade cabinet. Street Fighter V was also criticized for its roster of characters and lack of third-party controller support. Criticism aside, this title looked fantastic and the controls were excellent.
18. Street Fighter II Championship Edition
The inclusion of the bosses as playable characters injected new life into the title, but the bosses were also very over-powered – especially M. Bison. This game was also the first Street Fighter title in which two players could choose the same character.
Daytona USA
Many who played this were not old enough to operate an actual vehicle at the time, so pretending with a steering wheel in one's hands was the next best thing.
19. Virtua Cop 2
Controlling police officers who are taking out bad guys in this blocky-graphic-having first-person shooter was always a joy.
20. NFL Blitz
This was NBA Jam but for football, and it changed the way many of us watch professional football, because we cannot figure out why more teams do not run that infamous "Da Bomb" play.
21. WWF WrestleMania the Arcade Game
This delivered the brutality of Mortal Kombat but with wrestlers! Though there were not many to choose from, when it comes to wrestling arcade games, this earned the title of the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.
