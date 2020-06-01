Understand the Part M Light Environment with SOL’s online Part-ML course
SofemaOnline.com – wholly owned partner company of Sofema Aviation Services – now offers an online Part-ML course:
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 01, 2020 ) EASA Part-ML Regulatory Obligations as part of their growing training portfolio
Start learning today!
About this online course
Course type: Presentation without voice over
Duration: Equivalent to 1-day classroom training
Price: 79.50 USD
The primary purpose of this training is to provide a thorough understanding of the Role of Part-ML in specific the area of the Maintenance CAMO & ARC. The Part-ML course also aims to provide a full understanding of the regulations and considers in details all relevant procedures, responsibilities and tasks. Read more
The following subjects are covered during the training:
- Subpart A General
- Subpart B Accountability
- Subpart C Continuous Airworthiness
- Subpart D Maintenance Standards
- Subpart E Components
- Subpart H Certificate of Release to Service (CRS)
- Subpart I Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC)
See the full content here
How to Enrol:
Visit the EASA Part-ML Regulatory Obligations training page or email online@sassofia.com to request details, payment instructions and an enrolment form.
Enrol today & Benefit from up to 45% off with Multi-Courses/Multi-Delegate Discount*
*Note: This Enhanced Discount program is available during the coronavirus crisis.
You can also check out SOL growing training portfolio here, which contains more than 185 Online Courses, Diplomas & Packages.
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
