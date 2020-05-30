Medical Holography Market is Future of Healthcare, it is Creating Real Change in the Healthcare Industry
Medical Holography Market by Product (Holographic Display, Microscope, Print, Software), Application (Medical Imaging, Medical Education, Biomedical Research), End User (Medical Schools, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 30, 2020 ) Holography in medical science is mainly used to form 3D images of the human anatomy. Medical 3D holography is used to represent complex 3D structures beneficial for medical imaging, medical research, and medical training & education. The holography products covered in the study include holography displays, holography microscopes, holography prints, holography software, and holoscopes.
The overall medical holography market is expected to grow from USD 163.4 million in 2015 to USD 953.9 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 33.7% from 2016 to 2021.
Rising adoption of holography products in biomedical research and medical education drives the growth of the medical holography market.
Holography has emerged as one of the most promising tools for the medical industry. Holographic techniques have extended their applications in life sciences and medical research as well as medical education. The use of holographic imaging and projection has resulted in tremendous changes in the field of biomedical research and medical education and training.
In addition to medical imaging and research, holographic display technology and digital holograms are extensively used in the education industry and hospital teaching. 3D visualization through holography products create an interesting and interactive learning atmosphere as holography helps retain more information compared to other learning techniques. With growing focus on structural biology in medical schools, various market players are focusing on developing holographic prints and holography software to be used for medical teaching and training applications.
Companies have developed a 3D kit for medical students and doctors that will help them practice surgeries and dissections without needing real bodies and organs. Echopixel, an emerging player in the medical holography market, launched True3D Viewer, a new generation of medical visualization software. This software converts anatomical data from patients into fully interactive, three-dimensional virtual reality images. With these innovations, medical holography is increasingly being used for healthcare research, hospital teaching, and medical education.
Growth in this market can largely be attributed to a number of factors, such as the rising adoption of holography products in biomedical research and medical education, growing clinical applications of holography, and advantages of holography over traditional 2D imaging techniques. However, the high computational cost of processing holograms is restricting the growth of this market to a certain extent.
Although the medical holography market is currently in the embryonic stage, it has the potential to revolutionize the medical imaging industry in the coming years. Medical holography is a powerful tool for molecular imaging in clinical diagnostics and preclinical research in various therapeutic areas. Owing to the potential applications of holography in the field of diagnostic and interventional imaging, considerable research is underway in this industry. In this report, the medical holography market is broadly segmented by product type, application, end user, and region.
Key players considered in the analysis of the medical holography market are EchoPixel, Inc. (US), RealView Imaging Ltd. (Israel), Mach7 Technologies Pte. Ltd. (Australia), Ovizio Imaging Systems (Belgium), Holoxica Ltd. (UK), zSpace, Inc. (US), Lyncée Tec (Switzerland), Eon Reality (US), Zebra Imaging (US), Nanolive SA (Switzerland), and Holografika Kft. (Hungary).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
