Sternal Closure Systems Market Analysis Industry Report 2023
The global sternal closure systems market is projected to reach $2.61 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.2%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 30, 2020 ) The factors driving the growth of this market are the technological advancements in sternotomy techniques, increasing target patient population coupled with the subsequent increase in the number of surgical procedures, and growing availability of medical reimbursements across major markets.
According to the new market research report Sternal Closure Systems Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.02 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.61 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.2%.
In the last decade, the sternal closure systems market has witnessed several mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Vance Street Capital LLC and A&E Medical Corporation (US) acquired Medical Concepts (Netherlands), with the aim to increase their product portfolio of single-use medical products in 2016. In this report, the market has been segmented by product, procedure, material, and region.
As of 2017, DePuy Synthes (a part of Johnson & Johnson) (US) is the key manufacturer of the sternal closure products and has a strong position across developed markets such as the US, Germany, and Canada. The company offers two sternal closure products (namely Sternal ZIPFIX and Titanium Sternal Fixation System) for primary or secondary closure/repair of the sternum. The company focuses on R&D activities to maintain its product portfolio. To ensure the development of new products, the company invested USD 9.10 billion in 2016 and USD 10.55 billion in 2017 in R&D activities.
This report broadly segments the sternal closure systems market into product, procedure, and material.
On the basis of product, the market is categorized into closure devices and bone cement. In 2018, closure devices segment is expected to account for the largest share. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasingnumber of complex cardiovascular surgeries and growing availability of medical reimbursements across developed markets.
The report covers the sternal closure systems market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018. The strong market position of North America in the global market is mainly due to the large patient population base for target diseases, strong presence of device manufacturers in the region, significant adoption of technologically advanced sternal closure products, and increased availability of medical reimbursements in the US.
