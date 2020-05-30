Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market Worth 1,205.2 Million | Analysis of Worldwide Industry Trends and Opportunities
Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market by Product (Chemistry Analyzer, Glucometer, Consumables (Panel, Test Strip, Reagent)) Application (Blood Chemistry Analysis, Urinalysis, Glucose Monitoring) & Animal (Companion & Livestock) - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 30, 2020 ) [250 Pages Report] The Global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, to reach USD 1,205.2 Million.
The veterinary chemistry analyzer market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with a rising demand for animal-derived food products, growing number of livestock and companion animals, rising pet ownership in developed countries, growing demand for pet insurance, rising animal health expenditure, increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed economies.
Moreover, emerging markets such as China, India and Latin America are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the veterinary chemistry analyzers market. However, increasing pet care costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
On the basis of product, this market is segmented into instruments and consumables (panels, kits, test strips, and reagents). In 2016, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the global veterinary chemistry analyzer market. It is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increased adoption of the pre-loaded multiple reagent panels and pre-loaded single slide reagent panels by the end users.
On the basis of application, the market is categorized into blood chemistry analysis, urinalysis, glucose monitoring, and blood gas-electrolyte analysis. The blood chemistry analysis segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, while the glucose-monitoring segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The veterinary chemistry analyzer market is further segmented, on the basis of animal type, into companion animals and livestock. In 2016, the companion animal segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This segment is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.
Geographically, the veterinary chemistry analyzer market is categorized into developed and emerging markets. The emerging markets (including China, India, and Latin America) segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market is dominated by a few global players. Amidst intense market competition, major players are continuously focusing on achieving higher market shares through new product launches, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions. The global market is consolidated in nature, with a large number of companies continuously striving to mark their presence.
The market is dominated by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Abaxis, Inc. (U.S.), and Heska Corporation (U.S.). Some of the other players competing in this market are Randox Laboratories Ltd. (U.K.), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria), Alfa Wassermann Inc. (U.S.), DiaSys Diagnostic Systems, USA, LLC (U.S.), Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Biochemical Systems International Srl (Italy), ELITechGroup (France), and URIT Medical Electronic Group Co. Ltd (China).
