Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market : Increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Assay, Kit & Reagent, Instruments), Disease Type (Hepatitis, HIV, HAI, HPV, TB, Influenza), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, NGS), End User (Hospital, Research Institute) - Global Forecast to
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 30, 2020 ) The base year considered for the study is 2016, and the forecast for the market size is provided for the period between 2017 and 2022. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases, shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing, and growth in funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics.
Market Dynamics
1. Driver:Increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases
2. Restraint: Inadequate reimbursements
3. Opportunity: Growing awareness about personalized medicine
On the basis of disease type, the infectious disease diagnostics (IDD) market is segmented into a wide range of diseases. Hospital acquired infections (HAI) segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in HAI segment can be attributed to the rising burden of MRSA infections, the increasing number of new products launched in the market, and increasing adoption of technologically advanced HAI diagnostic tests such as BD MAX Cdiff assay, Xpert MRSA NxG, and ARIES C. difficile Assay that are based on PCR technology
Hepatitis diagnostics market formed the largest share. Around 70% to 90% of the people in these regions (below 40 years of age) are reportedly suffering from the disease and around 8% to 20% are carriers of this virus. Another factor contributing to the growth of this market is the increasing adoption of advanced technologies for the diagnosis of hepatitis B.
The global infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at USD 13.93 Billion in 2016 and projected to reach USD 19.35 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6%.
Download PDF Brochure:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116764589
Critical questions the report answers:
1. Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
2. What are the upcoming trends for the infectious disease diagnostics market?
3. Which segment provides the most opportunity for growth?
4. Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
5. What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
North America accounted for the largest share of the global infectious disease diagnostics market. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the presence of a highly developed healthcare system, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the presence of a large number of leading national clinical laboratories, and easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments in the region.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116764589
Key Players and Strategies Adopted by Them:
Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Diasorin, Luminex, Meridian Bioscience, Quidel, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific
Market Dynamics
1. Driver:Increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases
2. Restraint: Inadequate reimbursements
3. Opportunity: Growing awareness about personalized medicine
On the basis of disease type, the infectious disease diagnostics (IDD) market is segmented into a wide range of diseases. Hospital acquired infections (HAI) segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in HAI segment can be attributed to the rising burden of MRSA infections, the increasing number of new products launched in the market, and increasing adoption of technologically advanced HAI diagnostic tests such as BD MAX Cdiff assay, Xpert MRSA NxG, and ARIES C. difficile Assay that are based on PCR technology
Hepatitis diagnostics market formed the largest share. Around 70% to 90% of the people in these regions (below 40 years of age) are reportedly suffering from the disease and around 8% to 20% are carriers of this virus. Another factor contributing to the growth of this market is the increasing adoption of advanced technologies for the diagnosis of hepatitis B.
The global infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at USD 13.93 Billion in 2016 and projected to reach USD 19.35 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6%.
Download PDF Brochure:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116764589
Critical questions the report answers:
1. Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
2. What are the upcoming trends for the infectious disease diagnostics market?
3. Which segment provides the most opportunity for growth?
4. Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
5. What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
North America accounted for the largest share of the global infectious disease diagnostics market. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the presence of a highly developed healthcare system, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the presence of a large number of leading national clinical laboratories, and easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments in the region.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116764589
Key Players and Strategies Adopted by Them:
Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Diasorin, Luminex, Meridian Bioscience, Quidel, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.