Endoscope Reprocessing Market Worth $2.15 Billion | Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants By Government Bodies Worldwide
Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product (High-level Disinfectants & Test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, Automated Endoscope Reprocessors, Endoscope Tracking Systems, Brushes), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 30, 2020 ) [155 Pages Report] The Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach to USD 2.15 Billion.
Research Methodology
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global endoscope reprocessing industry and estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. Various secondary sources such as associations like the European Association for Medical Device Reprocessing.
American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), Society of Gastroenterology Nurses and Associates, Inc. (SGNA), The Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), National Standardization Technical Committee for Sterilization Technique and Equipment of SFDA, Canadian Society of Gastroenterology Nurses and Associates (CSGNA), Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee (HICPAC), Korean Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (KSGE), The Australian Infection Control Association (AICA), directories, industry journals, databases, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market
Automated Endoscope Reprocessors (AERs) to account for the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market in 2017
On the basis of products, the market is segmented into high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents and wipes; endoscope tracking systems; endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems; automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs); and other products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges). The high-level disinfectants and test strips segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global endoscope reprocessing market in 2017. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing outbreaks linked to inadequate cleaning or disinfecting during HLD, the effectiveness of high-level disinfectants for quality assurance in decontaminating endoscopes, and rising adherence to endoscope reprocessing guidelines by healthcare centers.
Hospitals segment expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017
On the basis of end user, the endoscope reprocessing market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers). In 2017, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global endoscope reprocessing market. The ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) segment, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the increase in the number of endoscopic procedures performed in ASCs, and rising preference of ASCs over hospitals.
North America accounted for the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market in 2017, followed by Europe. In the US, the endoscope reprocessing market is driven by the favorable reimbursement scenario, rising incidence of cancer, increasing investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment, and increasing incidence of endoscope-related infections. In Canada, the growth of the endoscope reprocessing market is driven by the availability of physician bonuses, and implementation of a new funding model for Canadian hospitals.
The various players in the endoscope reprocessing market include Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US), Cantel Medical (US), Laboratories Anios (France), Olympus (Japan), Wassenburg Medical (The Netherlands), Custom Ultrasonics (US), STERIS (US), Steelco (Italy), Getinge (Sweden), ENDO-TECHNIK (Germany), BES Decon (UK), ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada), and Metrex Research (US) among others.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219094994
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=219094994
