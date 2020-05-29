Data Catalog Market Key Details and Outlook by Top Companies Till 2022
Data Catalog Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), Data Consumer (BI Tools, Enterprise Applications, Mobile and Web Applications), Enterprise Size, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 29, 2020 ) The data catalog solutions deployed in the cloud or on-premises empower organizations to reduce operational costs, and offer benefits, such as ease of use, easier deployment, and higher scalability. MarketsandMarkets expects the global data catalog market size to grow from USD 210.0 Million in 2017 to USD 620.0 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.2% during the forecast period. An increasing need for data catalog solutions, automation, business intelligance (BI) solutions, real-time availability of data, accessing large volumes of data stored across various systems to get a consolidated view, reducing infrastructure costs, and gaining business insights is the major growth driver for the data catalog market.
Browse 66 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 126 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Data Catalog Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), Data Consumer (BI Tools, Enterprise Applications, Mobile and Web Applications), Enterprise Size, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022"
Major vendors in the global data catalog market are IBM (US), Informatica (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Alteryx (US), Collibra (Belgium), Alation (US), Microsoft (US), TIBCO Software (US), Datawatch Corporation (US), Waterline Data (US), Zaloni (US), and Tamr (US). New product launches and partnerships are key growth strategies adopted by these market players to offer feature-rich products and services to their customers and to enter the unserved regions.
IBM is one of the leading vendors in the data catalog market. The company follows inorganic growth strategies, such as partnerships and agreements, to enhance its product and solution offerings in the data catalog market. For instance, in March 2017, IBM formed a partnership with Salesforce to seamlessly connect IBM Watson and Salesforce Einstein to enable an entirely new level of intelligent customer engagement across sales, service, marketing, commerce, and more. In November 2017, IBM announced addition of new offerings to its Watson Data Platform, including data cataloging and data refining. The updated data platform allows developers and data scientists to analyze and prepare enterprise data for AI applications, regardless of its structure or where it resides.
Alation, another leading company in the market, also adopted the inorganic growth strategy, such as partnerships, to gain a dominant position in the data catalog market. For instance, in March 2017, Alation extended its partnership with Trifacta to continue joint delivery of an integrated solution for self-service data discovery and preparation. Apart from that, Alation has launched new product and product updates on regular basis in the data catalog market. For instance, in October 2017, Alation announced integration with Tableau 10.4. The updates will deliver governance for insight features supporting all Tableau customers on desktops as well as servers.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
