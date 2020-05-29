Increased Demand for Sterilized Food & Beverage Products is Driving the Food Sterilization Equipment Market
The batch sterilization process is majorly used to control the temperature for reducing the contamination of microorganisms in food products. Due to these factors the batch process segment is projected to dominate in the food sterilization equipment marke
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 29, 2020 ) The food sterilization equipment market is projected to reach USD 922.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018. This market is mainly being driven by rising instances of foodborne diseases and growing awareness about food safety among consumers. Factors such as increasing consumption of sterilized food products in the emerging markets of the Asia Pacific and Europe are also projected to drive the growth of the food sterilization equipment market.
The dried fruits & nuts segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Dried fruits and nuts are consumed as a snack and are used as ingredients in various confectionery and bakery products. Insects, mites, and microbes can spoil dried fruits and nuts, and degrade its quality. To maintain the quality of the dried fruits and nuts, manufacturers are focusing on opting for food sterilization equipment. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the market in this segment.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=9361190
The radiation segment of the food sterilization equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Radiation technology minimizes the presence of pathogens and reduces the speed of enzymes production, which eventually slows down the ripening, spoilage, and sprouting process in the food products.
The batch sterilization process is projected to witness the fastest growth between 2018 and 2023. This process involves minimal expenditure on the apparatus and assets as compared to the continuous sterilization system. Due to these factors, this process remains the most-preferred in various food application industries.
Asia Pacific is estimated to record the highest CAGR in the global market during the review period. The rising number of foodborne diseases is mainly due to the presence of allergens and pathogens s, which results in the contamination of food products from plastic, glass, and metal parts. Such factors are driving the food sterilization equipment market.
Manufacturers in the region are focusing on utilizing various sterilization technologies for packaging food products. Upcoming sterilization technologies such as aseptic packaging are being used by several food manufacturers due to its fast and easy process. In addition, leading technology solutions enable the manufacturers to offer better quality products, save production energy, and prevent the deformation of the packaged food product. The key market players in developing countries such as India and China are utilizing various sterilization processes to cater to the growing demand for packaged and processed food products.
