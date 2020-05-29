Sofema Online Aviation Network
Become a member of Sofema Online Aviation Network (SOAN) and take advantage of a number of benefits, support and guidance for career path development and more.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 29, 2020 ) A SOL Members Group for individuals and private persons which recognises customer loyalty to SofemaOnline and provides a number of benefits
- Support and Guidance for Career Path Development
- Additional Discount 20% from the standard price of any Individual Training*
- Additional Discount 10% from the standard price of any Available Packages*
- Additional Discount 10% from the standard price of any Diploma Program*
- Sofema Online Aviation Network (SOAN) Offers will frequently be available which will only apply to members of Sofema Online Aviation Network
*Note – Based on SOL Normal Package and Diploma Prices – Not Applicable to Special Offers which have already benefited from Additional Discounts
Introduction
For many years Sofema Aviation Services has rewarded Corporate Customers through our Preferred Training Partner Program. The program has developed very strongly and now is the time to provide tangible rewards and benefits to our 1000’s of SofemaOnline Personal Clients.
How do I become a member of the Sofema Online Aviation Network?
Enrolment is available:
- By Invitation
- Following the completion of any single training course in your own name (either Company Sponsorship or Personal is acceptable)
Guidelines:
- Simply email SofemaOnline at online@sassofia.com with a request for enrolment in Sofema Online Aviation Network (SOAN)
- You will then be provided with your SOAN registration number
- When you contact SofemaOnline to book a training simply provide your SOAN number and we will apply automatically your discount
- Membership is not transferable and other persons cannot benefit directly from your membership
You can check out all the training solutions provided by SofemaOnline by visiting the company’s course portfolio here
You can check out all the training solutions provided by SofemaOnline by visiting the company’s course portfolio here
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
