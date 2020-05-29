Sugar Excipients Market Worth 1,060.6 Million | Increasing Development of Orally Disintegrating Tablets (ODTS)
Sugar-Based Excipients Market by Product (Actual Sugars, Sugar Alcohols, Artificial Sweeteners), Type (Powder/Granule, Crystal, Syrup), Functionality (Filler & Diluent, Tonicity Agents), Formulation (Oral, Topical, Parenteral) - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 29, 2020 ) The Global Sugar Excipients Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, reach USD 1,060.6 Million.
Increasing use of co-processed excipients to improve the dissolution, bioavailability, and solubility of recently developed active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), rapid growth in the generics market due to the patent expiration of many blockbuster drugs, and increasing development of orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) are expected to propel the growth of this market.
However, stringent regulatory requirements leading to shortage of FDA-approved manufacturing sites can hinder their market growth to a certain extent.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of product, the global market is segmented into actual sugars, sugar alcohols, and artificial sweeteners. The actual sugar segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to its high utilization in oral formulations and pediatric formulations due to its non-toxicity and negligible reaction with drugs
Based on type, the market is segmented into powders/granules, direct compression sugars, crystals, and syrups. The powders/granules segment accounted for the largest share of global sugar excipients market. The large share of the powders/granules segment is mainly attributed to its wide use in various types of formulations in the pharmaceutical industry.
Based on functionality, the market is segmented into fillers & diluents, flavoring agents, tonicity agents, and other functionalities.
Based on the formulation, the market is segmented into oral formulations, parenteral formulations, topical formulations, and other formulations. Oral formulations accounted for the largest share of global market.
Europe is the largest regional segment for the global sugar excipients market. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to increasing investments in drug development, increasing production of generic drugs, and favorable government initiatives in the region. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR owing to the significant growth in the regional healthcare market as well as the pharmaceutical industry, growing scientific base and capability, and favorable government policies, and low-cost manufacturing advantage in this region.
Roquette Group (France), DFE Pharma (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), and Ashland Inc. (U.S.), held the major share of the sugar excipients market, and are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Other major players in this market are Associated British Foods Plc (U.K.), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Colorcon, Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), MEGGLE AG (Germany), and The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.).
