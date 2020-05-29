Healthcare Consulting Services Market worth $15.88 billion by 2023 | Increasing Need for Remote Care and Telemedicine
Healthcare Consulting Services Market by Type of Service (Strategy Consulting, Digital Consulting, IT Consulting, Operations Consulting, Financial Consulting, HR Talent Consulting)
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 29, 2020 ) Healthcare Consulting Services Market growth is primarily driven by the growing geriatric population, the rising importance of value-based care; and technological advancements in healthcare.
This report broadly segments the healthcare consulting services market by the type of service, end user, and region. The report also contains information on market share analysis and growth opportunities in the healthcare consulting services market in various regions.
The global healthcare consulting services market is expected to reach USD 15.88 billion by 2023 from USD 9.76 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 10.2%.
Healthcare Consulting Services:
1. IT Consulting
2. Digital Consulting
3. Financial Consulting
4. Operations Consulting
5. Strategy Consulting
6. HR & Talent Consulting
End Users of Healthcare Consulting Services Market:
1. Life Science Companies
2. Payers
3. Providers
4. Government Bodies
The digital consulting segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare consulting services market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the shift from paper-based healthcare models to digital models in developed markets and increasing healthcare spending for building intelligent hospitals across the globe.
The global healthcare consulting services market was dominated by North America, followed by Europe in 2017. Factors such as increasing M&A activity, pricing pressure on pharmaceutical companies are driving the growth of the healthcare consulting services market in this region. Asia Pacific, however, is estimated to register the highest CAGR.
Key Players:
Major industry players launched innovative products to maintain and enhance their position in the healthcare consulting services market. Accenture (Ireland), McKinsey & Company (US), Cognizant (US), Deloitte Consulting (US), and Ernst & Young (UK) have been identified as key players operating in this market.
