Rat Model Market $588.9 million is Anticipated To Witness High Growth In The Near Future
Rat Model Market by Model Type (Outbred, Inbred, Knockout), Technology (CRISPR, Micro Injection), Therapeutic Area (Neurology, Oncology), Service (Breeding, Cryopreservation), Care Products (Cages, Feed, Bedding) & End User -Global Forecast
[253 Pages Report] The Rat Model Market is expected to reach $588.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.7%
The development of advanced rat genome manipulation techniques (such as creation of transgenic rats and knockout rats), drives the global rat model market.
Preclinical animal models, such as mice and rats that are used to predict drug efficacy and toxicity in humans, are needed. Rats are commonly used due to their genetic similarity to humans as well as their unlimited supply and ease of manipulation. Knockout rats are produced by inactivating/silencing or "knocking out" an existing gene and replacing it with an artificial piece of DNA, thereby resulting in the loss of gene activity. This leads to changes in the rat’s phenotypic characteristics, such as appearance, behavior, and other observable biochemical characteristicsc. Knockout/genetically engineered rats segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
On the basis of type, the rat model market is segmented into outbred rats, inbred rats, knockout/genetically engineered rats, hybrid/congenic rats, conditioned/surgically modified rats, and immunodeficient rats model. Knockout/genetically engineered rats segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of services, the rat model market is segmented into breeding, cryopreservation, quarantine, rederivation, model in-licensing, genetic testing, and others such as surgical services, line rescue services, and in vivo pharmacology services. The cryopreservation segment is estimated grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as this segment help in obtaining the genetic material of rats even after the reproductive lifespan of these rats is over.
DIABETES:
Rats are considered to be excellent experimental models for understanding the complex genetic basis of diseases such as diabetes. Due to the ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes globally; it has become important to study the mechanism of the disease. However, it is quite difficult to carry out research studies in human beings, owing to problems such as genetic heterogeneity and lack of controlled lifestyles. Rat models act as suitable models to study specific genetic mutations and to understand the function of genes on a homogeneous genetic background.
NEUROLOGY:
Rat models serve as suitable animal models for detailed and accurate analysis of the mechanism of human neurodegenerative diseases. They help in the development and evaluation of new therapeutic strategies. Transgenic rat models are available for several neurological human conditions such as prion diseases, human retroviral diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, motor neuron diseases, anxiety, and others. Rat models for anxiety disorder have been useful for providing information on brain and behavioral mechanisms involved in the etiology and physiopathology of anxiety disorder.
The key players in the global rat model market include Charles River Laboratories International (US), Envigo (UK), and Taconic Biosciences (US). Other players include Horizon Discovery Group (UK), genOway (France), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals (US), Transviragen (US), Janvier Labs (France), and Biomere (US).
