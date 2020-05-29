Molecular Cytogenetics Market Worth $2.52 Billion | Increasing Incidence of Genetic Disorders and Cancer
Molecular Cytogenetics Market by Product (Kit, Reagent, Probe, Consumable, Software, Service), Technique (In-Situ, FISH, Comparative Genomic Hybridization), Application (Cancer, Genetic), End User (Research Labs, Institutes) - Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 29, 2020 ) [147 Pages Report] The Molecular Cytogenetics Market is projected to reach USD 2.52 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.1%
Research Methodology:
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the global molecular cytogenetics market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual markets (mentioned in the market segmentation—by products and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=148469224
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of product, the market is segmented into kits and reagents, instruments, consumables, and software and services. The kits and reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016; the increasing incidence of genetic disorders and cancer is a key market driver in this segment.
On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), in situ hybridization (ISH), and other techniques. CGH forms the largest and fastest-growing technology segment of this market, as the increasing laboratory automation will increase areas of application of CGH in molecular cytogenetics market.
Major Market Developments:
- In January 2014, Roche acquired Genia Technologies, Inc. (U.S.). This acquisition strengthened Roche's Next Generation Sequencing pipeline.
- In February 2015, Roche acquired Signature Diagnostics AG (Germany).
- In January 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. acquired Affymetrix (U.S.). This acquisition strengthened Thermo Fisher Scientific's leadership into bioscience business and create new market opportunities in genetic analysis.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=148469224
The global molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into four major regions North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. Geographically, the global market is dominated by North America. Growth in the North American segment is primarily driven by the high incidence of genetic disorders and cancer, rapid growth in the aging population, and high healthcare expenditure.
The major players in the molecular cytogenetics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Oxford Gene Technology (UK), and Applied Spectral Imaging (US)
Research Methodology:
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the global molecular cytogenetics market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual markets (mentioned in the market segmentation—by products and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=148469224
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of product, the market is segmented into kits and reagents, instruments, consumables, and software and services. The kits and reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016; the increasing incidence of genetic disorders and cancer is a key market driver in this segment.
On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), in situ hybridization (ISH), and other techniques. CGH forms the largest and fastest-growing technology segment of this market, as the increasing laboratory automation will increase areas of application of CGH in molecular cytogenetics market.
Major Market Developments:
- In January 2014, Roche acquired Genia Technologies, Inc. (U.S.). This acquisition strengthened Roche's Next Generation Sequencing pipeline.
- In February 2015, Roche acquired Signature Diagnostics AG (Germany).
- In January 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. acquired Affymetrix (U.S.). This acquisition strengthened Thermo Fisher Scientific's leadership into bioscience business and create new market opportunities in genetic analysis.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=148469224
The global molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into four major regions North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. Geographically, the global market is dominated by North America. Growth in the North American segment is primarily driven by the high incidence of genetic disorders and cancer, rapid growth in the aging population, and high healthcare expenditure.
The major players in the molecular cytogenetics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Oxford Gene Technology (UK), and Applied Spectral Imaging (US)
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.