Structural Core Materials Market worth $3.53 billion by 2027
[150 Pages Report] Structural Core Material Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1.40 Billion in 2016 to USD 2.32 Billion by 2022. The GFRP segment and the foam segment is estimated to lead the market
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 29, 2020 ) The report "Structural Core Materials Market by Type (Foam, Honeycomb, and Balsa), Outer Skin Type (GFRP, CFRP, and NFRP), End-use Industry (Aerospace, Wind Energy, Marine, Transportation, and Construction), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2027", The structural core materials market is projected to reach USD 3.53 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
Based on type, the foam segment is estimated to lead the structural core materials market
Foam is the most common structural core material used in various applications due to its easy availability and low cost. Foam structural core materials are used in the sandwich construction of wind turbine blades, and they impart strength and stiffness while keeping the structure lightweight. PVC, PET, and SAN foams are the most popular structural core materials used in wind energy turbines. These foams are used in various applications, such as wind energy blades and nacelles, depending on their resin compatibility, temperature, manufacturing aspects, and costs. The demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles in the transportation industry is also driving the demand for foam. Moreover, they are used in various end-use industries, including marine.
Based on outer skin type, the GFRP segment is estimated to lead the structural core materials market
GFRP is a composite outer skin which is used in composite applications, especially in the wind energy, transportation, construction, and marine end-use industries. GFRP is mainly used in combination with balsa and PVC foam. GFRP panels provide a strong scratch resistant surface, chemical resistance, durability, and is lightweight. It is preferred over other building materials as it saves maintenance cost and is cheaper than other outer skins. Some of the major applications of GFRP includes wind blades, walls, and ceilings.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Structural Core Materials Market”
93 - Market Data Tables
38 - Figures
150 - Pages
APAC is the key structural core materials market
In terms of volume, the APAC structural core materials market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increased demand for these materials from the wind energy and aerospace industries. In addition, easy availability of raw materials, low labor cost, growing manufacturing industries, new product developments, capacity expansions, and new plant establishments by various leading players are driving the structural core materials market in the region.
Some of the leading manufacturers of structural core materials are Diab Group (Sweden), Hexcel Corporation (US), Schweiter Technologies (Switzerland), Euro Composites (Luxembourg), Gurit Holding (Switzerland), The Gill Corporation (US), Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd. (China), Plascore Incorporated (US), Armacell International (Luxembourg), and Evonik Industries (Germany). These players adopted various organic and inorganic developmental strategies between 2013 and 2017.
