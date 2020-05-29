Cold Plasma Market: Benefits Of Cold Plasma Technology In Various Industry
Cold Plasma Market by Industry (Textile, Electronics & Semiconductors, Polymer & Plastic, Food & Agriculture, Medical), Application (Adhesion, Etching, Wound Healing, Cancer treatment), Regime (Atmospheric, Low-Pressure), Region - Global Forecast to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 29, 2020 ) In the current regulatory climate-where the focus on sustainable techniques has risen-it is expected that the benefits of cold plasma will ensure its greater adoption in the years to come. Innovations in textile production and growing food safety concerns are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
What the Cold Plasma Market Looks Like?
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period, the global Cold Plasma Market is estimated to reach USD 3.1 Billion by the end of 2024. Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the cold plasma market in 2019, followed by North America. The large share of Europe in the global market can be attributed to the presence of a large number of cold plasma companies and growing R&D work in Germany.
By Textile Industry, the finishing segment is to dominate the cold plasma industry share in 2019
Based on industry, the cold plasma industry has been segmented into the textile industry, polymer & plastic industry, electronics & semiconductors industry, food & agriculture, and medical industry. Within the textile industry, the finishing segment accounted for the largest share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the cost-effective and environmental-friendly cold plasma as compared to conventional treatments for textile finishing.
By Regime, the atmospheric cold plasma segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024)
Based on the regime, the cold plasma market has been segmented into atmospheric cold plasma and low-pressure cold plasma. The atmospheric cold plasma segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to advantages offered by the atmospheric cold plasma, such as the easier handling of samples and scalability for in-line processing and integration into existing production lines.
What Drives the Cold Plasma Market?
The growth of the global market for Cold Plasma is primarily influenced by the following factors:
+ Benefits of Cold Plasma Technology+ Food Safety Concerns+ Innovations in Textile Production
Geographical growth scenario of Cold Plasma Market
Geographically, the cold plasma market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region witnessed the highest growth, which is driven by the continuous shift of electronic manufacturing to Asian countries, increasing demand for decontaminated frozen food, growing manufacturing facilities of textiles, and the rising production of polymers.
Leading market players and strategies adopted
The prominent players in the global market are Apyx Medical Corporation (US), Nordson Corporation (US), Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd (Japan), P2i (UK), Relyon Plasma GmbH (Germany), Henniker Plasma (UK), Enercon Industries (US), AcXys Plasma Technologies (France), Plasmatreat (Germany), Tantec A/S (Denmark), Europlasma (Belgium), Thierry Corporation (Germany), Surfx Technologies, LLC (US), SOFTAL Corona & Plasma (Germany), Coating Plasma Innovation (France), Ferrarini & Benelli (OTCPK:ITALY), Neoplas GmbH (Germany), terraplasma GmbH (Germany), Molecular Plasma Group (Germany), CINOGY GmbH (Germany), Advanced Plasma Solutions (US), UNIQAIR Technologies (US), PlasmaLeap Technologies (Australia), US Medical Innovations (US), and COMET Plasma Control Technologies (US).
