Microencapsulation Market to Record Steady Growth by 2023
Growth opportunities and latent adjacency in Microencapsulation Market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 29, 2020 ) The report "Microencapsulation Market by Technology (Spray, Emulsion, Dripping), Core Material (Pharma & Healthcare Drugs, PCM, Food Additives, Fragrances), Application (Pharma, Household, Agrochemicals, Textiles), Shell Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" The global microencapsulation market was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2018 to 2023. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for fortified food products with health benefits, the increasing demand for agrochemicals due to its controlled release property, growth in construction and construction materials, as well as the widespread application in household & personal care.
How does the microencapsulation market provide opportunities for the development of advanced technologies to tap the niche market?
With the increasing demand for microencapsulated products, significant R&D activities are being carried out by various companies in the market; this has been aiding the growth of the microencapsulation market sufficiently. New technologies are required in microencapsulation to tap niche markets such as the use of PCMs in energy application and cancer & brain tumor-specific drug delivery.
Make an Inquiry:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=83597438
The market players in PCMs are working on new product developments, microencapsulation technologies, improvement in latent heat storage capacity, as well as evaluation of different phase change temperature options, to enhance the performance of their products. However, no technologies are available for the use of microencapsulated PCMs above 500°C (932°F), which is required in the energy sector. Therefore, addressing this need is expected to provide opportunities for the market.
North America accounted for the largest market share of the microencapsulation market in 2017. The market for microencapsulation in the North American region is driven by the growing demand and awareness for value-added products in various areas such as nutrition, food, healthcare, and personal care. Due to this awareness and increased demand, companies are focusing on manufacturing functional products, with novel technologies such as microencapsulation.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=83597438
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the service portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as BASF (Germany), Royal FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Syngenta Crop Protection (Switzerland), Koninklijke DSM (Netherlands), Givaudan (Switzerland), Firmenich (Switzerland), Symrise (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Sensient Technologies (US), Lycored Corp. (UK), Balchem Corporation (US), Encapsys (US), Arcade Beauty (US), and Koehler Innovative Solutions (Germany).
How does the microencapsulation market provide opportunities for the development of advanced technologies to tap the niche market?
With the increasing demand for microencapsulated products, significant R&D activities are being carried out by various companies in the market; this has been aiding the growth of the microencapsulation market sufficiently. New technologies are required in microencapsulation to tap niche markets such as the use of PCMs in energy application and cancer & brain tumor-specific drug delivery.
Make an Inquiry:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=83597438
The market players in PCMs are working on new product developments, microencapsulation technologies, improvement in latent heat storage capacity, as well as evaluation of different phase change temperature options, to enhance the performance of their products. However, no technologies are available for the use of microencapsulated PCMs above 500°C (932°F), which is required in the energy sector. Therefore, addressing this need is expected to provide opportunities for the market.
North America accounted for the largest market share of the microencapsulation market in 2017. The market for microencapsulation in the North American region is driven by the growing demand and awareness for value-added products in various areas such as nutrition, food, healthcare, and personal care. Due to this awareness and increased demand, companies are focusing on manufacturing functional products, with novel technologies such as microencapsulation.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=83597438
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the service portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as BASF (Germany), Royal FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Syngenta Crop Protection (Switzerland), Koninklijke DSM (Netherlands), Givaudan (Switzerland), Firmenich (Switzerland), Symrise (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Sensient Technologies (US), Lycored Corp. (UK), Balchem Corporation (US), Encapsys (US), Arcade Beauty (US), and Koehler Innovative Solutions (Germany).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.