Process Equipment Market for Seed Industry worth 91.32 Billion USD by 2022
Seed processing is crucial to make seeds ready for sowing. The necessity to increase food production and shrinking arable land has increased the demand for processed seeds, and consequently, seed processing equipment.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 28, 2020 ) The report "Process Equipment Market for Seed Industry by Type (Cleaners, Dryers, Coaters, Graders, Separators, and Polishers), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables), Method, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", Process Equipment Market for seed industry includes processed seed market and seed processing equipment market. The market for processed seed, in terms of value, is estimated at USD 56.07 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 91.32 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.2%. The seed processing equipment market is projected to reach USD 3.25 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from USD 2.00 Billion in 2017.
The necessity to increase food production, with the decrease in arable land, has increased the demand for processed seed, which has resulted in higher demand for the seed processing equipment. Furthermore, the increase in acceptance and area under GM crop, growth of globalized trade of processed seed, and rise in awareness in developing countries are other factors driving the global process equipment market for seed industry.
The cereals & grains segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period in the processed seed market.
In 2017, on the basis of crop type, the cereals & grains segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of both value and volume. Cereals & grains are the staple food for a majority of the population and form a major source of energy, especially for livestock. The global processed cereal seed market is driven by the growth in population, increase in income levels, higher seed replacement rate in areas under cultivation, R&D breakthroughs, utilization for biofuel production, and intensive agriculture practices, followed by farmers to increase yield and productivity.
Coaters: The fastest-growing equipment type in the seed processing equipment market
In 2017, the coaters segment is estimated to account for the third-largest share of the seed processing equipment market in terms of value; this is projected to grow at the highest CAGR through 2022. The increasing awareness about the benefits of seed coating with various pesticides, insecticides, and biologicals has increased the demand for the coated processed seed products and thus boosted the demand for coaters in the developing countries.
North America dominated the processed seed market, while Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the seed processing equipment market
North America is one of the most technologically advanced regions. The seed processing & equipment market here is growing constantly due to the rising demand for quality raw material by the food chains, along with increasing demand of commercial seeds by the farmers for better yield in this region; Asia Pacific is witnessing promising growth in the production of processed seed in the past years due to increasing awareness about the benefits of commercial seed, especially in countries such as India and Indonesia. The demand for seed processing equipment is also projected to grow in the region.
This report studies marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the processed seed market (such as Bayer, The Dow Chemical Company Monsanto, Syngenta, and KWS Group) and in seed processing equipment (such as Cimbria, PETKUS Technologie, Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing, Westrup, and Alvan Blanch Development Company).
