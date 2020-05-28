Urinalysis Market | Increasing use of Urinalysis in Disease Screening
The global urinalysis market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2024 from USD 3.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2024
[146 Pages Report] The global urinalysis market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2024 from USD 3.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2024. Integrated systems for urinalysis and the emerging economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market which is driven by growing incidences of UTI and other kidney diseases.
Consumables accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019
The urinalysis market, based on product type, is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment dominated this market in 2019. The urinalysis consumables market is segmented into pregnancy & fertility kits, dipsticks, reagents, and disposables. Pregnancy and fertility kits accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019. These kits have witnessed wide adoption amongst end users across the globe owing to their cost-effectiveness and ease of use.
Increasing use of urinalysis in disease screening in 2019
Based on application, the urinalysis market is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy and fertility. In 2019, the disease screening segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the fact that urine analysis has become a part of the general check-up in hospitals and clinics. Pregnancy and fertility testing is carried out using the kits available in the market either in home care settings or in clinics.
North America to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period (2019–2024)
The urinalysis market in North America is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. There has been a tremendous increase in the use of urine analysis and has become a part of any general health check up in the past decade. Increasing research activities in the field of urinalysis and growing awareness of personalized medicine have also resulted in the establishment point of care systems. Automated devices have also been installed in the large hospitals and laboratories.
Key Market Players
The major players operating in the urinalysis market are Seimens Healthineers (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cardinal Health (US), Arkray Inc (Japan), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Alere Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), 77 Elektronika Kft (Hungary), and DIRUI (China), ACON Laboratories (US), Quidel Corporation (US) and URIT Medical Electronic Ltd. (China).
Recent developments:
+ In 2018, Beckman Coulter launched IQ Workcell 3000 and 2000.
+ In 2018, DIRUI Industrial Co. Ltd. Launched the FUS 1000 Automated Urine Analyzer.
+ In 2018, Beckman Coulter and Arkray formed a partnership to deliver integrated urine analyzers.
Key Questions Addressed in the Report:
+ What are the growth opportunities in the global urinalysis industry across major regions in the future?
+ Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of urinalysis products. Will this scenario continue during the next five years?
+ Where will all the advancements in products offered by various companies take the industry in the mid- to long-term?
+ What are the various urinalysis types and their respective market shares in the overall market?
What are the new trends and advancements in the urinalysis market?
