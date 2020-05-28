SofemaOnline – Virtual Aviation Academy Provides Over 185 Diploma Programs, Packages & Courses Now Online
SofemaOnline offers online over 185 Diploma Programs, Packages & Courses in 15 different Categories
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 28, 2020 ) Please see here SofemaOnline A to Z of Courses
Why Online Regulatory Training?
Online regulatory training is not only a cost-effective solution, but also provide an opportunity for attending training courses from the comfort of your own home or office.
The cost of attending SofemaOnline courses has been set at extremely competitive rates with additional discounts available for companies with multiple attendees.
SofemaOnline (SOL) is a service provided by Sofema Aviation Services, offering a range of EASA, FAA and other leading regulatory compliant and vocational online courses, many with voice over. See the training portfolio
The list includes the training courses delivered by Sofema Aviation Services through its online learning portal – SofemaOnline.
- Each training is individually developed to provide the maximum benefit to the delegate, to recognize the need to provide multimedia content and phase exams.
- There is an exam at the end of each of the training presentations after you successfully pass the exam you will be able to download and print out your certificate.
- Our online training courses delivered through SofemaOnline are available to the delegate for 4 months, to complete the training, sit the exam and print the certificate.
- You will have 3 attempts on the exam if you fail all of them you will need to buy the training again with a 50% discount.
Who is SofemaOnline (SOL) supported by?
AETS-Sofema – BG.147.0005 & European Aviation Institute (EAI) RO.147.0003.
How Does SOL develop its Training Courses?
The training are designed to be effective and to help you reach the correct level of understanding in the comfort of your own home or office.
The course content is followed by an online examination after which you are able to print out your certificate.
About Our Portfolio of Courses
We currently have 185 Courses and Packages in 15 different Categories. 8722 Enrolments have been made in 2019/2020 and the number of issued Certificates through the same period is 9047.
The Benefits of SofemaOnline
Enjoy an Easy Online learning experience with sofemaonline.com and SAS-e-aviation YouTube Video Channel.
Features Include:
- EASA Compliant Online and Vocational Training Courses;
- Easy to browse course catalogue;
- Faster and effective delivery;
- Study in the comfort of your own home;
- Complete module examinations and print your certificates on completion;
- Cost-effective professional service;
- Access to the courses you like at any time;
- Support for student questions through LinkedIn User Group SofemaOnline User Forum.
Next Steps
Please see the full list of available courses here or email online@sassofia.com for any questions and additional details.
Why Online Regulatory Training?
Online regulatory training is not only a cost-effective solution, but also provide an opportunity for attending training courses from the comfort of your own home or office.
The cost of attending SofemaOnline courses has been set at extremely competitive rates with additional discounts available for companies with multiple attendees.
SofemaOnline (SOL) is a service provided by Sofema Aviation Services, offering a range of EASA, FAA and other leading regulatory compliant and vocational online courses, many with voice over. See the training portfolio
The list includes the training courses delivered by Sofema Aviation Services through its online learning portal – SofemaOnline.
- Each training is individually developed to provide the maximum benefit to the delegate, to recognize the need to provide multimedia content and phase exams.
- There is an exam at the end of each of the training presentations after you successfully pass the exam you will be able to download and print out your certificate.
- Our online training courses delivered through SofemaOnline are available to the delegate for 4 months, to complete the training, sit the exam and print the certificate.
- You will have 3 attempts on the exam if you fail all of them you will need to buy the training again with a 50% discount.
Who is SofemaOnline (SOL) supported by?
AETS-Sofema – BG.147.0005 & European Aviation Institute (EAI) RO.147.0003.
How Does SOL develop its Training Courses?
The training are designed to be effective and to help you reach the correct level of understanding in the comfort of your own home or office.
The course content is followed by an online examination after which you are able to print out your certificate.
About Our Portfolio of Courses
We currently have 185 Courses and Packages in 15 different Categories. 8722 Enrolments have been made in 2019/2020 and the number of issued Certificates through the same period is 9047.
The Benefits of SofemaOnline
Enjoy an Easy Online learning experience with sofemaonline.com and SAS-e-aviation YouTube Video Channel.
Features Include:
- EASA Compliant Online and Vocational Training Courses;
- Easy to browse course catalogue;
- Faster and effective delivery;
- Study in the comfort of your own home;
- Complete module examinations and print your certificates on completion;
- Cost-effective professional service;
- Access to the courses you like at any time;
- Support for student questions through LinkedIn User Group SofemaOnline User Forum.
Next Steps
Please see the full list of available courses here or email online@sassofia.com for any questions and additional details.
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.