Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Industry Outlook and Global Forecast to 2030
Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Platform (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles (Delivery Bots, Self-driving Vans & Trucks)), Solution, Application, Type, Payload Weight, Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 28, 2020 ) The Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is estimated to be $12.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $91.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2019 to 2030. The requirement to increase delivery efficiency and reduce delivery time has led to the use of aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles to carry out the autonomous last mile delivery of packages. The development of advanced and cost-effective aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles is also fueling the growth of the autonomous last mile delivery market.
The >5 kilograms segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aerial delivery drones market and the ground delivery vehicles market in 2019.
The high adoption rate of aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles with a load carrying capacity of >5 kilograms in the e-commerce and retail industries is fueling the growth of the >5 kilograms segment of these markets. Aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles with a payload capacity of >5 kilograms are used to deliver heavy parcels ordered by online shoppers.
The long range (>20 kilometers) segment of the aerial delivery drones market and the ground delivery vehicles market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the small range (20 kilometers) segment of the aerial delivery drones market and the ground delivery vehicles market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the small range (within 20 kilometers) segment during the forecast period.
The distance traveled or range limit of aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles is an important parameter considered for their use in different applications. The long range (>20 kilometers) segment of the aerial delivery drones market and the ground delivery vehicles market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the small range (within 20 kilometers) segment during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased use of these drones and vehicles for quick and cost-effective delivery of packages to long distance locations.
Based on platform, the aerial delivery drones segment is expected to lead the autonomous last mile delivery market in 2019.
The aerial delivery drones segment is expected to lead the autonomous last mile delivery market in 2019, owing to their ease of use and high maneuverability. The aerial delivery drones travel long distances in a short period of time and are capable of delivering packages in geographically challenging locations. The aerial delivery drones segment of the market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the ground delivery vehicles segment during the forecast period.
The aerial delivery drones market and the ground delivery vehicles market in the North American region are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The North American region is expected to lead the aerial delivery drones market and the ground delivery vehicles market in 2019, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well. The growth of these markets in the North American region can be attributed to the continuous efforts being made in the US and Canada for the development of next-generation drone and ground delivery vehicle technologies.
Key Market Players
The major players in the autonomous last mile delivery market are Starship Technologies (US), Savioke (US), Nuro (US), JD.com (China), and Flirtey (US), among others. Starship Technologies is one of the leading players in the autonomous last mile delivery market. The company has received high-value contracts from countries such as the US.
