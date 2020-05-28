Cell Lysis Market Worth $3.84 Billion | High Prevalence of Diseases & Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine
Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market by Product (Consumables (Reagents, Enzymes, Detergent), Instruments (Sonicator, Homogenizer)), Type of Cell (Microbial, Mammalian), End User (Research Laboratories, Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Global
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 28, 2020 ) The Global Cell Lysis Market is expected to reach USD 3.84 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.3%
This report aims to provide insights into the global cell lysis market. It provides valuable information on the product, type of cell, and end-users, in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.
The above-mentioned information would benefit the buyer by helping them understand the market dynamics. In addition, the forecasts provided in the report will enable firms to understand the trends in this market and better position themselves to capitalize the growth opportunities.
Market Segmentation in Detailed:-
Based on product, the Cell Fractionation market is segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables include reagents and kits, beads, and disposables. Reagents and kits are further classified into enzymes, detergent solutions, and other reagents and kits. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. High prevalence of diseases and increasing funding for cell-based research will drive the growth of this market segment. The instruments segment comprises sonicators, homogenizers, and other instruments.
Based on type of cell, the market is segmented into mammalian cells, microbial cells, and other cells. The mammalian cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market, owing to rising investments by governments and companies for cell-based research.
Based on end-users, the Cell Fractionation market is segmented into research laboratories and institutes, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The research laboratories and institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. Increasing prevalence of diseases and rising government investments will drive the growth of this market
Geographically, the Cell Fractionation market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Growth in the North American segment is primarily driven by increasing aging population, and rising government funding in the North American countries.
The major players in the cell lysis market are Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Qsonica, LLC. (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
