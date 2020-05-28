Medical Automation Market Worth $55.03 Billion | Technological Advancements to Boost the Adoption of Technology
Medical Automation Market by Application (Diagnostics & Monitoring, Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation, Medical Logistics & Training), End-User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Research Institute, Home/Ambulatory Care) - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 28, 2020 ) The Global Medical Automation Market is expected to reach USD 55.03 Billion, at CAGR of 9.5%
Continuous technological advancements in automation solutions, increasing government financial support for medical automation, rising labour costs, and growing need for reproducibility and accuracy are key factors fuelling the growth of the medical automation market. Increasing demand for automation in laboratories and pharmacies and high potential for early detection and treatment of diseases due to automation are some other prime factors offering growth opportunities for players in the medical automation market. However, high cost of automation is one of the key restraints for this market.
The global medical automation market is divided into four segments on the basis of end users– hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmacies, research laboratories and institutes, and home/ambulatory care settings and other end users.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=848
The therapeutic automation market segment holds the largest share in the global medical automation market. This segment is further categorized on the basis of product into non-surgical automation (defibrillators and automated medication systems) and surgical automation (surgical robots, intraoperative imaging, surgical navigation, intelligent operating rooms, and surgical simulators). In 2015, the non-surgical automation segment held a larger share of 72.9% of the global therapeutic automation market. The increasing incidences of various chronic diseases and technological advancements in defibrillators and medication systems are the key factors contributing to the growth of this market segment.
New product launches, product approvals, and product enhancements is the primary growth strategy adopted by major players to enhance their positions in the global medical automation market. Moreover, strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; geographic expansions; and acquisitions were also adopted by a significant number of market players to strengthen their product portfolios and expand their geographic presence in the market.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=848
On the basis of geography, medical automation market is classified into four regions, namely, North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2015, the global medical automation market is estimated to be dominated by North America. Large number of ongoing clinical trials in the U.S., high adoption rate of technologically advanced medical devices in this region, and developed healthcare reimbursement structure are contributing to the large share of the North American medical automation market. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR
Factors such as growing government expenditure on healthcare research, rising number of clinical research activities owing to increasing R&D outsourcing to developing Asian countries, increasing old age population and associated diseases, availability of a large patient pool, and developing healthcare infrastructure are propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific medical automation market.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), and Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland) are some of the key players in the medical automation market.
Continuous technological advancements in automation solutions, increasing government financial support for medical automation, rising labour costs, and growing need for reproducibility and accuracy are key factors fuelling the growth of the medical automation market. Increasing demand for automation in laboratories and pharmacies and high potential for early detection and treatment of diseases due to automation are some other prime factors offering growth opportunities for players in the medical automation market. However, high cost of automation is one of the key restraints for this market.
The global medical automation market is divided into four segments on the basis of end users– hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmacies, research laboratories and institutes, and home/ambulatory care settings and other end users.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=848
The therapeutic automation market segment holds the largest share in the global medical automation market. This segment is further categorized on the basis of product into non-surgical automation (defibrillators and automated medication systems) and surgical automation (surgical robots, intraoperative imaging, surgical navigation, intelligent operating rooms, and surgical simulators). In 2015, the non-surgical automation segment held a larger share of 72.9% of the global therapeutic automation market. The increasing incidences of various chronic diseases and technological advancements in defibrillators and medication systems are the key factors contributing to the growth of this market segment.
New product launches, product approvals, and product enhancements is the primary growth strategy adopted by major players to enhance their positions in the global medical automation market. Moreover, strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; geographic expansions; and acquisitions were also adopted by a significant number of market players to strengthen their product portfolios and expand their geographic presence in the market.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=848
On the basis of geography, medical automation market is classified into four regions, namely, North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2015, the global medical automation market is estimated to be dominated by North America. Large number of ongoing clinical trials in the U.S., high adoption rate of technologically advanced medical devices in this region, and developed healthcare reimbursement structure are contributing to the large share of the North American medical automation market. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR
Factors such as growing government expenditure on healthcare research, rising number of clinical research activities owing to increasing R&D outsourcing to developing Asian countries, increasing old age population and associated diseases, availability of a large patient pool, and developing healthcare infrastructure are propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific medical automation market.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), and Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland) are some of the key players in the medical automation market.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.