Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis 2021
Cloud Supply Chain Management Market by Solution (Transportation Management, Procurement & Sourcing, Sales & Operation Planning, Inventory & Warehouse Management), Service, Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 27, 2020 ) The report "Cloud Supply Chain Management Market by Solution (Transportation Management, Procurement & Sourcing, Sales & Operation Planning, Inventory & Warehouse Management), Service, Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", The cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.26 Billion in 2016 to USD 8.07 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39285453
The transportation management solution segment is expected to contribute the largest market share
On the basis of solutions, the transportation management segment is expected to hold the largest market share, as it offers capabilities, such as load optimization, route planning & optimization, delivery, billing & payment, order visibility, and carrier administration. The solution enables interactions between an order management system and warehouse & handles important operational function, such as planning, execution, and follow-ups.
“Managed services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”
With the increasing deployment of cloud computing, the services segment is expected to grow in the future. The managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Managed service providers deliver third-party infrastructure services that help organizations manage billing process for their products and services. Vendors offering these services focus on improving the overall business efficiency, enhancing scalability, and reducing IT costs.
North America is expected to contribute the largest market share, Asia-Pacific (APAC) to grow the fastest
North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the cloud SCM market from 2016 to 2021, owing to the availability of proficient technical expertise, large investments in Research & Development (R&D), early adoption of new & emerging technologies, and presence of large number of players in this region. The APAC region is in the initial growth phase; however, it is the fastest-growing region in the global cloud SCM market. The key reasons for the high growth rate in APAC include increased spending on IT infrastructure, rising cloud-based applications, and growing demand for automation of processes in this region.
The major vendors providing cloud SCM are SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Oracle Corporation(California, U.S.), Infor, Inc.(New York, U.S.), JDA Software Group, Inc. (Arizona, U.S.), Descartes Systems Group, Inc. (Ontario, Canada), Manhattan Associates, Inc. (Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.), Logility, Inc.(Atlanta, Georgia U.S.), Kewill, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), Kinaxis, Inc. (Ontario, Canada), HighJump (Minnesota, U.S.), TECSYS, Inc. (Montreal, Canada), and CloudLogix (Colorado, U.S.).
Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-supply-chain-management-market-39285453.html
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org/
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cloud-supply-chain-management.asp
