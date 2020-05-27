We Are More Than Just a Game Room Company!
Arcade Games, Pinball, Slot machines, Jukeboxes, and Health Related machines!
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 27, 2020 ) IN THE NEW AGE, LLC.
InTheNewAge.com
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC. Was formed by J.M. Bolin in 2019. However, prior to this, James had founded and operated several other companies starting from 1997 just when the internet really took off and people were actually starting to shop online for products, and from this, James founded one of the first game room related companies on the internet, one of which sold many of the same products you see on IN THE NEW AGE today. The products including but not limited to, arcade games, jukeboxes, game tables, slot machines and more. However, because of the economic crash of 2008-2009, James exited out of that industry and entered the field of holistic health machines. However, due to an economic boom in the economy, James decided to reopen an all new type of game room business that included other products as well. And when asked, James explained it like this.
Because of companies like Amazon, people are less inclined to visit and purchase from a website that is focused on one industry, I.E. the game room business. And then James continues to explain more.
Even back during the early 2,000’s and all through the current year, 2020, I am amazed at all the game room related companies have not caught up with the times yet, or should I say, they seem to be stuck in the stone age. But, let me be clear, I am not trying to seem insulting or disrespectful in anyway, however, when I look at some of these companies and the way the describe their products, and their online shopping carts, I myself would think twice about spending my hard earned money with them. What I mean is, when you visit their website, they are still selling the very same arcade games, pinball machines, and jukeboxes that they were selling 15 and 20 years ago, when someone paid $2,900 for an arcade game, you received a game machine with only Pac-man, or Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, or if you were lucky 2 or 3 games in one cabinet. Also, many of them are using age-old shopping-cart platforms that are unsecure, unlike like ours!
Let’s face it, were are living in a new age where people are smart enough to know what they want, and what they want is a product that gives them MORE SATISFACTION and MORE FOR THE MONEY, am I right? Additionally, they are still advertising many arcade games, jukeboxes, pinball machines that are no longer made. So, how could someone possibly take a chance on a company like that. Also, I am surprised that so many of them are even able to accept credit cards without their credit card processors shutting down their merchant accounts. Again, I do not wish to seem at all insulting, but please BUYER BEWARE!
When I decided to get back into the game room business, I absolutely knew I needed to be different than the rest, likewise, while everyone else is still thinking inside the box, and for the few thinking outside the box, I knew I had to think BEYOND THE BOX, therefore, our company and website has manifested itself into what you see today, a diversified selection of super-cool products, yet, keeping our foundation of game room products intact, after all, this is what I appreciate the most, anything arcade game, slot machine and jukebox related!
Then, when asked, “What’s with the other “non-related” game room products, like the health machines, the statues, the high-dollar timepieces,” this is how James put it.
“Like I said before, I wanted to sell products that were absolutely super-cool, unique, hard to find, greatly needed and or greatly sought after!”
However, Jim goes on to explain something that has had a definite impact of the way we, as not only a nation, but most of the globe has been forced to deal with, likewise, forcing us to change our way of lives, and that is the Coronavirus, AKA, Covid-19!
J.M. said is like this. “After the USA and started closing the economy and guaranteeing the U.S. population, people were bored to death. And from this “boredom,” we noticed a SURGE is sales of arcade games, pinball machines, jukeboxes, and for the people who frequently went to Las Vegas to try their luck, we started selling more slot machines than we ever did before. But I will say, past Covid-19, business has been booming, however, I would rather business were booming from much better circumstances, however it is what it is.”
Then J.M. explains the ensuing. “Then it had dawned on me. We are “IN THE NEW AGE,” and from Covid-19. We are all living in a NEW AGE, aren’t we?” Then he continues to explain.
“Even after things start to settle, and even when there is finally a cure or a vaccine for the coronavirus, no matter what, people will never forget. And as a result, I for see virtually every home, and business maintain a constant combatant against germs, bacteria, and any future virus or pandemic that comes our way.” Therefore, we added some incredibly special products to our company. And the products are as follows; Ultraviolet sanitizers, (UV Lights) the same as used in commercial establishments such as hospitals, operating rooms, pharmaceutical labs and more. Additionally, we sell high-end air purifiers for home and business. Now, if you ask, who is purchasing these commercial air disinfectant and air purifiers, I will tell you, business like restaurants, tool rental companies, furniture stores, doctor offices, daycare centers, retirement homes, and YES, customers likewise purchase these high-end machines for their homes, apartments, and condominiums!”
Available at IN THE NEW AGE:
Arcade Machines – Arcade Games:
Arcade Machines that include 4,000+ classic and modern arcade games like; Pac-man, Ms. Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Centipede, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon video games, X-Men video games, Donkey Kong and many more.
Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, as well as our immensely popular Vpin, virtual pinball machines that includes 2,000 pinball games and arcade games in one. Play pinball tables like; Black Hole, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, The Simpsons, Pinbot and many more!
Slot machines:
Real slot machines once used in the Las Vegas casinos such as Bally slots, IGT slot machines, WMS slot machines.
Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music center digital-downloading jukebox!
Game Tables:
Air hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey.
Dart machines:
Commercial dart machines like Shelti.
Health machines:
PEMF machines (pulsed electromagnetic field) used to treat pain and used to build the human immune system. Hair-growth machines, and electrostatic therapy machines.
Air Disinfectant machines:
Air purifiers, UV sanitation lighting machines.
Then when asked, “So what are you, a game room company, and arcade game company, a tiny Amazon type store, how do you classify your online company?”
Then, J.M. Bolin said it like this. “We are not any of those, we are simply, “IN THE NEW AGE!” We are living in a new age, thus, we are “IN THE NEW AGE,” PUN INTENDED!
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
InTheNewAge.com
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC. Was formed by J.M. Bolin in 2019. However, prior to this, James had founded and operated several other companies starting from 1997 just when the internet really took off and people were actually starting to shop online for products, and from this, James founded one of the first game room related companies on the internet, one of which sold many of the same products you see on IN THE NEW AGE today. The products including but not limited to, arcade games, jukeboxes, game tables, slot machines and more. However, because of the economic crash of 2008-2009, James exited out of that industry and entered the field of holistic health machines. However, due to an economic boom in the economy, James decided to reopen an all new type of game room business that included other products as well. And when asked, James explained it like this.
Because of companies like Amazon, people are less inclined to visit and purchase from a website that is focused on one industry, I.E. the game room business. And then James continues to explain more.
Even back during the early 2,000’s and all through the current year, 2020, I am amazed at all the game room related companies have not caught up with the times yet, or should I say, they seem to be stuck in the stone age. But, let me be clear, I am not trying to seem insulting or disrespectful in anyway, however, when I look at some of these companies and the way the describe their products, and their online shopping carts, I myself would think twice about spending my hard earned money with them. What I mean is, when you visit their website, they are still selling the very same arcade games, pinball machines, and jukeboxes that they were selling 15 and 20 years ago, when someone paid $2,900 for an arcade game, you received a game machine with only Pac-man, or Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, or if you were lucky 2 or 3 games in one cabinet. Also, many of them are using age-old shopping-cart platforms that are unsecure, unlike like ours!
Let’s face it, were are living in a new age where people are smart enough to know what they want, and what they want is a product that gives them MORE SATISFACTION and MORE FOR THE MONEY, am I right? Additionally, they are still advertising many arcade games, jukeboxes, pinball machines that are no longer made. So, how could someone possibly take a chance on a company like that. Also, I am surprised that so many of them are even able to accept credit cards without their credit card processors shutting down their merchant accounts. Again, I do not wish to seem at all insulting, but please BUYER BEWARE!
When I decided to get back into the game room business, I absolutely knew I needed to be different than the rest, likewise, while everyone else is still thinking inside the box, and for the few thinking outside the box, I knew I had to think BEYOND THE BOX, therefore, our company and website has manifested itself into what you see today, a diversified selection of super-cool products, yet, keeping our foundation of game room products intact, after all, this is what I appreciate the most, anything arcade game, slot machine and jukebox related!
Then, when asked, “What’s with the other “non-related” game room products, like the health machines, the statues, the high-dollar timepieces,” this is how James put it.
“Like I said before, I wanted to sell products that were absolutely super-cool, unique, hard to find, greatly needed and or greatly sought after!”
However, Jim goes on to explain something that has had a definite impact of the way we, as not only a nation, but most of the globe has been forced to deal with, likewise, forcing us to change our way of lives, and that is the Coronavirus, AKA, Covid-19!
J.M. said is like this. “After the USA and started closing the economy and guaranteeing the U.S. population, people were bored to death. And from this “boredom,” we noticed a SURGE is sales of arcade games, pinball machines, jukeboxes, and for the people who frequently went to Las Vegas to try their luck, we started selling more slot machines than we ever did before. But I will say, past Covid-19, business has been booming, however, I would rather business were booming from much better circumstances, however it is what it is.”
Then J.M. explains the ensuing. “Then it had dawned on me. We are “IN THE NEW AGE,” and from Covid-19. We are all living in a NEW AGE, aren’t we?” Then he continues to explain.
“Even after things start to settle, and even when there is finally a cure or a vaccine for the coronavirus, no matter what, people will never forget. And as a result, I for see virtually every home, and business maintain a constant combatant against germs, bacteria, and any future virus or pandemic that comes our way.” Therefore, we added some incredibly special products to our company. And the products are as follows; Ultraviolet sanitizers, (UV Lights) the same as used in commercial establishments such as hospitals, operating rooms, pharmaceutical labs and more. Additionally, we sell high-end air purifiers for home and business. Now, if you ask, who is purchasing these commercial air disinfectant and air purifiers, I will tell you, business like restaurants, tool rental companies, furniture stores, doctor offices, daycare centers, retirement homes, and YES, customers likewise purchase these high-end machines for their homes, apartments, and condominiums!”
Available at IN THE NEW AGE:
Arcade Machines – Arcade Games:
Arcade Machines that include 4,000+ classic and modern arcade games like; Pac-man, Ms. Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Centipede, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon video games, X-Men video games, Donkey Kong and many more.
Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, as well as our immensely popular Vpin, virtual pinball machines that includes 2,000 pinball games and arcade games in one. Play pinball tables like; Black Hole, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, The Simpsons, Pinbot and many more!
Slot machines:
Real slot machines once used in the Las Vegas casinos such as Bally slots, IGT slot machines, WMS slot machines.
Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music center digital-downloading jukebox!
Game Tables:
Air hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey.
Dart machines:
Commercial dart machines like Shelti.
Health machines:
PEMF machines (pulsed electromagnetic field) used to treat pain and used to build the human immune system. Hair-growth machines, and electrostatic therapy machines.
Air Disinfectant machines:
Air purifiers, UV sanitation lighting machines.
Then when asked, “So what are you, a game room company, and arcade game company, a tiny Amazon type store, how do you classify your online company?”
Then, J.M. Bolin said it like this. “We are not any of those, we are simply, “IN THE NEW AGE!” We are living in a new age, thus, we are “IN THE NEW AGE,” PUN INTENDED!
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.