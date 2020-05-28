CAKE by PERSEUS GROUP to be Listed as a top player in the Affiliate Marketing Programs Software Market on 360Quadrants
360Quadrants covers 4 companies in the Affiliate Marketing Programs Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 28, 2020 ) CAKE by Perseus Group will be listed as a top player in the Affiliate Marketing Programs Software segment on 360Quadrants. The Perseus Group is engaged in software businesses that provides long-term solutions and life-long partnerships to customers. Cake, a brand offering from Perseus Group, is specialized in offering precise, intelligent and transparent solutions for affiliate marketing and lead distribution. It is a cloud-based affiliate marketing program solution that helps the businesses in performance marketing by managing partner campaigns using custom targeting, whitelisting, and reporting and data security tools. It provides clarity about digital marketing campaigns to users. CAKE is a multichannel marketing measurement solution that offers efficient solutions for marketers and business to use functioning effectively.
Recently, CAKE has been acquired by an international provider of market-leading software and services company, Constellation Software Inc. The acquisition investment promotes CAKE’s innovation in performance marketing software and solutions for affiliate marketing, lead generation and multichannel marketing. It also strengthens the company's commitment to superior customer support and offering performance marketers, advertisers and publishers with new opportunities to increase profit margin. The acquisition investment makes CAKE the largest performance marketing software vendor by increasing innovation to create new revenue opportunities for its customers worldwide. CAKE pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.
360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on affiliate Marketing Programs Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.
360Quadrants covers 4 companies in the Affiliate Marketing Programs Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.
Along with the listing of CAKE Affiliate Marketing Programs Software 360Quadrants has worked on listing CLICKBANK, CJ AFFILIATE BY CONVERSANT and IMPACT among others as the top vendors in the Affiliate Marketing Programs Software. The platform will also provide the most granular Affiliate Marketing Programs Softwarecomparisons between vendors.
Affiliate marketing is a type of performance-based marketing which a business rewards one or more affiliates for each customer that contributed by the affiliate's own marketing efforts. Affiliate marketing is similar to referral marketing as both forms use third parties to drive sales to the retailer. Affiliate marketing relies purely on financial motivations to drive more sales, while referral marketing relies more on trust and personal relationships. Affiliate software helps to develop referral program, track your partner activities, and pay affiliate commissions. The affiliate marketing program is an excellent way to drive more sales and promote market products and services by encouraging brand awareness.
360 Scoring Methodology
Top Companies in Affiliate Marketing Programs Software will be rated using the following methodology -
A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).
A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.
Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.
Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.
Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Affiliate Marketing Programs Software These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.
A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:
Buyers
Industry Experts
360Quadrants Analysts
Vendors (Competitors)
The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).
After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.
About 360Quadrants
360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.
360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Car Rental Software, Desktop Publishing Software, CMS Tools, Social Media Analytics Software and Document Management Software.
Recently, CAKE has been acquired by an international provider of market-leading software and services company, Constellation Software Inc. The acquisition investment promotes CAKE’s innovation in performance marketing software and solutions for affiliate marketing, lead generation and multichannel marketing. It also strengthens the company's commitment to superior customer support and offering performance marketers, advertisers and publishers with new opportunities to increase profit margin. The acquisition investment makes CAKE the largest performance marketing software vendor by increasing innovation to create new revenue opportunities for its customers worldwide. CAKE pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.
360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on affiliate Marketing Programs Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.
360Quadrants covers 4 companies in the Affiliate Marketing Programs Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.
Along with the listing of CAKE Affiliate Marketing Programs Software 360Quadrants has worked on listing CLICKBANK, CJ AFFILIATE BY CONVERSANT and IMPACT among others as the top vendors in the Affiliate Marketing Programs Software. The platform will also provide the most granular Affiliate Marketing Programs Softwarecomparisons between vendors.
Affiliate marketing is a type of performance-based marketing which a business rewards one or more affiliates for each customer that contributed by the affiliate's own marketing efforts. Affiliate marketing is similar to referral marketing as both forms use third parties to drive sales to the retailer. Affiliate marketing relies purely on financial motivations to drive more sales, while referral marketing relies more on trust and personal relationships. Affiliate software helps to develop referral program, track your partner activities, and pay affiliate commissions. The affiliate marketing program is an excellent way to drive more sales and promote market products and services by encouraging brand awareness.
360 Scoring Methodology
Top Companies in Affiliate Marketing Programs Software will be rated using the following methodology -
A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).
A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.
Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.
Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.
Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Affiliate Marketing Programs Software These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.
A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:
Buyers
Industry Experts
360Quadrants Analysts
Vendors (Competitors)
The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).
After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.
About 360Quadrants
360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.
360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Car Rental Software, Desktop Publishing Software, CMS Tools, Social Media Analytics Software and Document Management Software.
Contact Information:
360Quadrants
Mr. Agney Sugla
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
360Quadrants
Mr. Agney Sugla
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.