Cell Therapy Technologies Market : Rising Government Investments in Cell-Based Research
Cell Therapy Technologies Market by Product (Consumables, Equipment, Software), Cell Type (Human Stem & Differentiated, Animal), Process Stages (Cell Processing, Distribution, Handling, QC), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 27, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Cell Therapy Technologies Market by Product (Consumables, Equipment, Software), Cell Type (Human Stem & Differentiated, Animal), Process Stages (Cell Processing, Distribution, Handling, QC), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", , published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global cell therapy technologies market is projected to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2023 from USD 10.2 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period
Browse in-depth TOC on “Cell Therapy Technologies Market"
75 - Table
30 – Figures
116 – Pages
Rising government investments for cell-based research, the increasing number of GMP-certified production facilities, and the large number of oncology-oriented cell-based therapy clinical trials are the key factors driving the growth of this market. China, India, Japan, Korea, and Brazil are emerging markets for cell therapy instruments.
Cell processing segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period :
Based on process, the cell therapy technologies market is segmented into cell processing; cell preservation, distribution, and handling; and process monitoring and quality control. The cell processing segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.
North America to dominate the cell therapy technologies market during the forecast period
The market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018 owing to the high burden of chronic diseases and increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.
Key players in this market include Beckman Coulter (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Terumo BCT (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US).
North America to dominate the cell therapy technologies market during the forecast period
The market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018 owing to the high burden of chronic diseases and increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.
Key players in this market include Beckman Coulter (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Terumo BCT (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US).
