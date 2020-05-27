Forthcoming Reliability Webinars – Now Open for Registration
Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to present our upcoming Reliability Webinars:
Aircraft Reliability Systems Understanding the Maths Workshop – 1 Day
UAE BASED start 10.00 (GMT +4) Each Day = 6 training Hours
Build Reliability Competence Now – Online From Home or Office - Register at office@sassofia.com
About the training program:
EASA Part M Implementing, Developing and Managing an Effective Reliability Program – 2 Days
Dates: 15-16 June 2020
Price: 390 EUR
- Understand the role of Reliability within the CAMO group
- Understand how an effective reliability program can drive operational optimizations
- Develop enhanced awareness of warranty-related benefits
- Consider the role of reliability driven Aircraft System and Vendor Service Bulletin implementation
- Achieve a solid understanding related to Subpart G Reliability related Continued Airworthiness Management (CAM) Regulatory Requirements Read more and Register
Aircraft Reliability Systems Understanding the Maths Workshop – 1 Day
Date: 18 June 2020
Price: 195 EUR
A detailed range of demonstrations and mathematical exercises that are designed to provide the delegate with:
- Basic knowledge of statistical analysis, and how these principles are applied to reliability data
- Using worked examples and raw reliability data, understand & apply the mathematical calculations associated with aviation reliability
- Provide guidance and interpretation with regard to data and findings drawn from calculated results
- Guidelines on how to use Standard & Alert Level Deviation principles to set Upper Control Limits
- A demonstration of various forms of data display & reporting that is employed by the typical large aircraft operator with a view to AMP enhancement & optimization Check out the Content and Sign up link
Certificates & Discounts:
A Certificate is provided for each course. If you attend both courses, you will receive a 10% Discount off the total price.
About us:
Sofema Aviation Services has established a solid reputation for delivering strong and effective reliability training, covering both regulatory obligations within an EASA environment as well as the development of vocational skills. Since Commencement in 2008 Sofema Aviation Services and our Sister Company SofemaOnline have provided certificates to approximately 25,000 Delegates attending our training.
Further details are available in the links above. Contact office@sassofia.com to save your virtual seat!
