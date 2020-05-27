North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market Worth $2.61 billion | Development of Patient Monitors With Wireless and Sensor Technology
Asia and North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market by Product (Infusion Pumps, Ventilators, & Patient Monitors) - Competitive Analysis & Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 27, 2020 ) The North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market is expected to reach $2.61 billion, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
A combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches was used to calculate the market sizes and growth rates of the north africa critical care equipment market and its subsegments. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. Primary interviews with key opinion leaders were also used to determine the percentage shares of each product in emerging nations.
The report provides qualitative insights about growth rates and market drivers for all subsegments. It maps market sizes and growth rates for each subsegment and identifies segments poised for rapid growth in each geographic segment.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=261496124
Continuous technological advancements in critical care devices, increasing government support, growing private sector investments in the healthcare industry, and increasing patient population base are key factors fuelling the growth of the north africa critical care equipment market in the emerging nations. High replacement rate of critical care devices, growing medical tourism in Asia, and development of multiparameter monitors are some other prime factors offering growth opportunities for players in the critical care equipment market.
On the basis of products, the asia critical care equipment market is divided into three segments, namely, patient monitors, ventilators, and infusion pumps. The patient monitors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years, owing to the increasing patient population base and the high adoption of advanced patient monitoring devices by big hospitals and clinics in the emerging nations.
The ventilators market segment is further categorized on the basis of products into adult ventilators and neonatal/infant ventilators. Increasing geriatric population, rising number of ICU patients in India, growing use of home care ventilation devices, and increasing prevalence of respiratory devices are key factors driving the market for adult ventilators in the emerging nations. Whereas, increasing incidence of pre-term births in emerging nations is a key factor driving the adoption of neonatal ventilators in these regions.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=261496124
Geographically, the global market is classified into Asia (excluding India), India, and the Middle East and North Africa. In 2016, the critical care equipment market is estimated to be dominated by Asia. Rising demand for remote patient monitoring, high adoption rate of technologically advanced critical care devices, and increasing patient population base are contributing to the large share of the Asian critical care equipment market. The Indian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.
Factors such as growing government support, increasing private sector investment, rising geriatric population, growing incidence and prevalence of respiratory and chronic diseases, and developing healthcare infrastructure are propelling the growth of the Indian critical care equipment market.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG. (Germany), BPL Medical Technologies Ltd (India), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Akas Medical (India), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), and Fresenius Kabi (Germany) are some of the key players operating in the Indian critical care equipment market.
A combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches was used to calculate the market sizes and growth rates of the north africa critical care equipment market and its subsegments. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. Primary interviews with key opinion leaders were also used to determine the percentage shares of each product in emerging nations.
The report provides qualitative insights about growth rates and market drivers for all subsegments. It maps market sizes and growth rates for each subsegment and identifies segments poised for rapid growth in each geographic segment.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=261496124
Continuous technological advancements in critical care devices, increasing government support, growing private sector investments in the healthcare industry, and increasing patient population base are key factors fuelling the growth of the north africa critical care equipment market in the emerging nations. High replacement rate of critical care devices, growing medical tourism in Asia, and development of multiparameter monitors are some other prime factors offering growth opportunities for players in the critical care equipment market.
On the basis of products, the asia critical care equipment market is divided into three segments, namely, patient monitors, ventilators, and infusion pumps. The patient monitors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years, owing to the increasing patient population base and the high adoption of advanced patient monitoring devices by big hospitals and clinics in the emerging nations.
The ventilators market segment is further categorized on the basis of products into adult ventilators and neonatal/infant ventilators. Increasing geriatric population, rising number of ICU patients in India, growing use of home care ventilation devices, and increasing prevalence of respiratory devices are key factors driving the market for adult ventilators in the emerging nations. Whereas, increasing incidence of pre-term births in emerging nations is a key factor driving the adoption of neonatal ventilators in these regions.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=261496124
Geographically, the global market is classified into Asia (excluding India), India, and the Middle East and North Africa. In 2016, the critical care equipment market is estimated to be dominated by Asia. Rising demand for remote patient monitoring, high adoption rate of technologically advanced critical care devices, and increasing patient population base are contributing to the large share of the Asian critical care equipment market. The Indian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.
Factors such as growing government support, increasing private sector investment, rising geriatric population, growing incidence and prevalence of respiratory and chronic diseases, and developing healthcare infrastructure are propelling the growth of the Indian critical care equipment market.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG. (Germany), BPL Medical Technologies Ltd (India), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Akas Medical (India), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), and Fresenius Kabi (Germany) are some of the key players operating in the Indian critical care equipment market.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.