Modular Kitchen Market Will be US$ 28.54 Billion by 2025 by Renub Research
According to Renub Research analysis Modular Kitchen Market projected to reach a value of US$ 28.54 Billion by 2025. Global Forecast by Distribution Channels, Design, Products
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 26, 2020 ) Renub Research report titled "Modular Kitchen Market, Global Analysis, By Distribution Channels (Online, Offline), Design, Products, Region, Company, Porter’s Five Forces" provides a complete analysis.
The online distribution channels have a platform where the people can see and buy kitchen accessories and design as per their choice, need and budget.
Modular Kitchens are trending worldwide as they are practical, stylish, manageable as well as technical. These kitchens also have better lit and ventilation than traditional kitchens. Modular kitchens are practical, manageable, stylish, and technical as compared to traditional kitchens.
A modular kitchen is a compelling blend of technology and art to maximize every inch of the precious space available. It provides excellent storage in limited space and makes the kitchen look all-the-more appealing. Whatever be the size of the kitchen, with the installation of a modular setup, a hassle-free and the most convenient ever kitchen is experienced by family members.
The global modular kitchen market is growing due to increasing activity in the new real estate construction industry, growing urban population around the world; it is projected that almost 68 percent of people will live in urban areas by the year 2050. According to Renub Research analysis, modular kitchen market is forecasted to reach US$ 28.54 Billion by the year 2025.
The market of modular kitchen is expanding through the online and offline channels, but currently, offline channels are dominating the market. The growing middle class is also propelling the global modular kitchen market, with rising income levels and improving living standards. The following properties of Modular Kitchen make them perfect choice over the traditional kitchen.
COVID-19 Impact on Modular Kitchen Market
Many industries such as home decoration, renovation have been affected due to COVID-19 outbreak; modular kitchen market is also one of them. During this pandemic, people could not avail non-essential products and services as most of the countries are in lockdown and services related to construction, renovation and decoration have been stopped. But the modular market is expected to boom after the pandemic as all family member are spending time in homes and helping in household work just like cooking, cleaning, etc. As the importance of kitchen has grown significantly, people are becoming aware of the difficulties in using traditional kitchens and facilities in modular kitchen, and this will act as the growth driver for modular kitchen market after this pandemic is over.
Custom Designs are available for Modular Kitchen Market
Modular kitchens are customizable and designed to match the wishes of every house regardless of its size. These types of the kitchen can be used in L-Shape, U-Shape, Parallel, Straight, Island. L-Shape and U-Shape layouts.
Modular Kitchen is Easy to Assemble
These kitchens can be easily disassembled and reassemble without any hassle in a shorter period, whenever needed by the owner, which makes the task of renter and shifter much easier.
Lesser Space required for Modular Kitchen
One of the primary advantages of the modular kitchen they take much less space than the conventional kitchen. With added pullout drawers, spacious cabinets, and modular shelves, optimum use of space can be achieved, which gives a sophisticated and clutter-free look to the kitchen.
Market Summary:
By Distribution Channels: Online and Offline distribution channels are covered in this research report.
By Design: This research report covered the modular kitchen market by 5 designs, such as L-Shape, U-Shape, Parallel, Straight, and Island.
By Products: The global modular kitchen market is covered through all 3 types of designs like Floor Cabinet, Wall Cabinet, and Tall Storage.
By Regions: This research report gives details of the modular kitchen market for North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World.
By Company: The top competitive key players of the modular kitchen market are Nobilia GB Ltd, Häfele GmbH & Co KG, Hettich Group, Nobia AB, and IFB Industries. This report also provides various information related to companies like overview, sales analysis and milestone achieved, etc.
If the information you seek is not included in the current scope of the study kindly share your specific requirements with our custom research team.
Key Topics Covered :
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamic
4.1 Growth Driver
4.2 Challenges
4.3 Opportunities
5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
6. Global Modular Kitchen Market
7. Market Share Analysis
7.1 By Distribution Channels
7.2 By Design
7.3 By Products
7.4 By Regions
8. Products - Global Modular Kitchen Market
8.1 Floor Cabinet
8.2 Wall Cabinet
8.3 Tall Storage
9. Design - Global Modular Kitchen Market
9.1 L-Shape
9.2 U-Shape
9.3 Parallel
9.4 Straight
9.5 Island
10. Distribution Channels - Global Modular Kitchen Market
10.1 Online
10.2 Offline
11. Regions - Global Modular Kitchen Market
11.1 North America
11.2 Asia
11.3 Europe
11.4 Rest of the World
12. Merger & Acquisitions
13. Company Analysis
13.1 Nobilia GB Ltd
13.2 Häfele GmbH & Co KG
13.3 Hettich Group
13.4 Nobia AB
13.5 IFB Industries
