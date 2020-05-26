At HOME Vacation, AKA, STAYCATION! Arcade Games – Pinball - Slot Machines!
Turn your home into a forever Staycation – Game Room!
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 26, 2020 ) IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
For those of you who do not want to travel abroad, here is a SOLUTION!
People all over the United States and Canada are purchasing game room products with the intention to replace those vacations like Disney World, family cruises, Las Vegas casinos, trips to Mexico and other warm climates with equipment to build a Staycation with; Arcade games that include 4,000+ classic video games like Pac-man, Ms. Pac-man, Donkey Kong, Double Dragon, Space Invaders and more.
If you are board to death and don’t know what else to do, BUT, you enjoy playing classic Arcade games, pinball machines, listening to jukeboxes, and if you like to take trips to Las Vegas and play the slot machines, then we have a solution for you and your family!
Let’s face it, with the recent spread of the Coronavirus, many individuals in the United States and Canada are following the path of the citizens in other countries such as China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Germany and other parts of Europe. With, thus far, the United States and Canada are nowhere nearly as affected as the for mentioned countries. Additionally, even when the Coronavirus epidemic, pandemic, call it what you want, is gone, it is just a matter of time before something else comes along. However, I am not here to debate the seriousness of the Coronavirus issue and whether people are overreacting. In my opinion, many people are overreacting. With that being said, we at IN THE NEW AGE, LLC. May have a solution to those individuals who absolutely refuse to travel abroad, or likewise, simply prefer to take a break from traveling for a while until we get past this thing. Therefore, let me introduce the following “STAYCATION” ideas, or rather should I say, “Staycation solutions!”
To build your very own “At Home Staycation,” we sell the following products:
Arcade games that include up to 4,000+ popular arcade games like Pacman, Ms. Pacman, Donley Kong, Space Invaders, and many cool action games like Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat and more.
For you pinball enthusiasts, we sell a virtual pinball machine called the “Vpin.”
The Vpin is a video pinball machine that is so life-like to the original pinball machine with all the buttons, flippers and targets that you may forget you are playing a virtual simulation of the original pinball machine. Oh yes, did I forget to mention the Vpin pinball machine include over 2,000 classic pinball machines like Street Fighter, Space Shuttle, Star Trek, Eight Ball Deluxe, Pinbot, and many more.
How about having casino night at your house?
We sell 100’s of used but reconditioned slot machines that came directly from casinos in lavages.
Imagine own your own IGT slot machine, or a bally slot machine.
Ever hear of a cherry master machine? We sell those as well. We offer popular 8liner games like cherry master, fruit bonus 96, Three Musketeers, Dino Dino, Magic Bomb and more!
How about some music for your staycation? We sell perhaps the finest jukebox brand in the world, furthermore, the very last American made jukebox, Rockola jukeboxes.
Rock-Ola jukeboxes are brand new recreations of the nostalgic bubbler jukeboxes of the mid 1900’s. The jukeboxes are available in the traditional vinyl-45 record playing jukebox, the CD playing jukebox, and the Rock-Ola digital jukebox referred to as the Rock-Ola Music Center.
Do not worry, we did not forget about concession equipment. We sell real commercial popcorn machines for people who prefer a high-quality, made in USA popcorn machine.
To finish off you are at-home staycation, we offer a huge selection of sculptured furniture of animals, dinosaurs, aliens, superheroes and so many more.
Ok, here is a product summary of products sold at IN THE NEW AGE:
For Fun and Entertainment:
Arcade Machines, Video Arcade Games, Casino Slot Machines, Video Slot Machines, Reel Slot machines, Pinball machines, Video Pinball machines, Rock-Ola Jukeboxes, Popcorn machines.
Room décor and furniture:
Movie props status of superheroes, and movie characters. Sculptured furniture of animals, animal furniture, bronze statues, giant dinosaurs, and animal statues!
Family health products:
Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMP pain relief machines, electrostatic therapy machines.
Home sanitation (Covid-19 related)
Ultraviolet lights, UV Sanitizers (Commercial quality)0.) Air Purifiers.
Visit our website today at:
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
InTheNewAge.com
For those of you who do not want to travel abroad, here is a SOLUTION!
People all over the United States and Canada are purchasing game room products with the intention to replace those vacations like Disney World, family cruises, Las Vegas casinos, trips to Mexico and other warm climates with equipment to build a Staycation with; Arcade games that include 4,000+ classic video games like Pac-man, Ms. Pac-man, Donkey Kong, Double Dragon, Space Invaders and more.
If you are board to death and don’t know what else to do, BUT, you enjoy playing classic Arcade games, pinball machines, listening to jukeboxes, and if you like to take trips to Las Vegas and play the slot machines, then we have a solution for you and your family!
Let’s face it, with the recent spread of the Coronavirus, many individuals in the United States and Canada are following the path of the citizens in other countries such as China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Germany and other parts of Europe. With, thus far, the United States and Canada are nowhere nearly as affected as the for mentioned countries. Additionally, even when the Coronavirus epidemic, pandemic, call it what you want, is gone, it is just a matter of time before something else comes along. However, I am not here to debate the seriousness of the Coronavirus issue and whether people are overreacting. In my opinion, many people are overreacting. With that being said, we at IN THE NEW AGE, LLC. May have a solution to those individuals who absolutely refuse to travel abroad, or likewise, simply prefer to take a break from traveling for a while until we get past this thing. Therefore, let me introduce the following “STAYCATION” ideas, or rather should I say, “Staycation solutions!”
To build your very own “At Home Staycation,” we sell the following products:
Arcade games that include up to 4,000+ popular arcade games like Pacman, Ms. Pacman, Donley Kong, Space Invaders, and many cool action games like Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat and more.
For you pinball enthusiasts, we sell a virtual pinball machine called the “Vpin.”
The Vpin is a video pinball machine that is so life-like to the original pinball machine with all the buttons, flippers and targets that you may forget you are playing a virtual simulation of the original pinball machine. Oh yes, did I forget to mention the Vpin pinball machine include over 2,000 classic pinball machines like Street Fighter, Space Shuttle, Star Trek, Eight Ball Deluxe, Pinbot, and many more.
How about having casino night at your house?
We sell 100’s of used but reconditioned slot machines that came directly from casinos in lavages.
Imagine own your own IGT slot machine, or a bally slot machine.
Ever hear of a cherry master machine? We sell those as well. We offer popular 8liner games like cherry master, fruit bonus 96, Three Musketeers, Dino Dino, Magic Bomb and more!
How about some music for your staycation? We sell perhaps the finest jukebox brand in the world, furthermore, the very last American made jukebox, Rockola jukeboxes.
Rock-Ola jukeboxes are brand new recreations of the nostalgic bubbler jukeboxes of the mid 1900’s. The jukeboxes are available in the traditional vinyl-45 record playing jukebox, the CD playing jukebox, and the Rock-Ola digital jukebox referred to as the Rock-Ola Music Center.
Do not worry, we did not forget about concession equipment. We sell real commercial popcorn machines for people who prefer a high-quality, made in USA popcorn machine.
To finish off you are at-home staycation, we offer a huge selection of sculptured furniture of animals, dinosaurs, aliens, superheroes and so many more.
Ok, here is a product summary of products sold at IN THE NEW AGE:
For Fun and Entertainment:
Arcade Machines, Video Arcade Games, Casino Slot Machines, Video Slot Machines, Reel Slot machines, Pinball machines, Video Pinball machines, Rock-Ola Jukeboxes, Popcorn machines.
Room décor and furniture:
Movie props status of superheroes, and movie characters. Sculptured furniture of animals, animal furniture, bronze statues, giant dinosaurs, and animal statues!
Family health products:
Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMP pain relief machines, electrostatic therapy machines.
Home sanitation (Covid-19 related)
Ultraviolet lights, UV Sanitizers (Commercial quality)0.) Air Purifiers.
Visit our website today at:
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.