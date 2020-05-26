Collagen Peptides: Market Dynamics
The objectives of the report are to define, segment, and estimate the size of the global market. Furthermore, the market has been segmented on the basis of source, application, and region.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 26, 2020 ) The global collagen peptides market is estimated at USD 772.3 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,337.0 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as the wider application of collagen peptides and increased incidences of bones & joint relate diseases. Collagen peptides are widely used in various applications such as beverages, dairy, sports nutrition, snacks & cereal, meat & poultry, and personal care products. The varied applications of collagen peptides, coupled with the growing demand for functional food & beverage and sport nutrition products, drive the market growth.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China and India have witnessed major growth in the collagen peptides market, acquiring significant shares in the region. The rising middle-class population of the region with high disposable income, demands healthy food & beverage products with new and improved flavors, thereby elevating the need for the growth of the collagen peptides market.
Request for Sample Report Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=248590980
Key Players:
• Darling Ingredients (US)
• Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)
• Cargill (US)
• Kewpie Corporation (Japan)
• Danish Crown (Denmark)
Market Dynamics in The Market
Widening applications of collagen peptides
Collagen peptide has become one of the essential ingredients for developing healthy food. Collagen production tends to decrease within the body with age and an unhealthy diet. Consumers prefer to include collagen through their diet rather than collagen injections. Therefore, collagen peptides are being fortified into a variety of food & beverage products to improve their nutritional benefits.
Collagen peptides are widely used in various applications such as beverages, dairy, sports nutrition, snacks & cereal, meat & poultry, and personal care products. The wide applications of collagen peptides, coupled with the growing demand for functional food & beverage and sport nutrition products, drives the market growth.
Numerous food formulations such as protein bars, protein drinks, yogurt drinks, dairy products, and various other fortified food products use collagen peptides to improve the elasticity, consistency, and stability of the products along with their health benefits.
Stringent food laws for animal-sourced additives
Consumers are becoming anxious about the safety of the food and food ingredients that they consume. The various processing technologies, preservation techniques, and packaging methods remain important safety issues. Therefore, several food additive laws and regulations have been implemented in various countries, thereby limiting the growth and usage of hydrolyzed collagen substances.
In the UK, the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) describes the food information regulations 2013 for collagens as¯where added proteins and/or hydrolyzed proteins such as albumin, collagen, or casein are used in the production of meat preparations, meat products, or fishery products and are of a different species to the original food, then these proteins need to be included in the name of the food together with the name of the animal species from which they are derived.
Drivers of the market
Consumer’s inclination toward healthy lifestyles and protein consumption
Over the last few years, consumer awareness about healthy food products has been fueling the collagen peptides market for nutritive food products. Consumers are increasingly focusing on healthy aging, not only to increase their life expectancy but also to prevent and postpone the onset of diet- and bone-related diseases.
According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures annually, in which roughly translates to an osteoporotic fracture every three seconds, globally. According to another study conducted by IOF, it is predicted that the number of Chinese population with osteoporosis and osteopenia will increase to 286.6 million by 2020 and 533.3 million by 2050. The incidences of hip fracture has already risen two to threefold in most Asian countries during the past 30 years. By 2050, more than 50% of all osteoporotic fractures will occur in Asia.
Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=248590980
Application of collagen peptide as a functional ingredient in food processing
The growth in health consciousness among consumers due to awareness regarding various diseases, nutritional deficiency, and desire for healthy aging, among other factors, has resulted in increased consumer demand for functional and fortified food & beverage products. The increased consumer understanding about nutrition has led to the demand for food products with specific functionalities that will cater to their needs and aid in dealing with different health aspects.
Collagen hydrolysate or collagen peptide has wide usage in the areas of culinary and food processing sectors. It is mixed in various drinks, shakes, smoothies, and ice creams to give an anti-inflammatory protein boost, as the ingredient has the tendency to dissolve in the cold liquid easily. Hydrolyzed collagen has good organoleptic properties, taste, and is odor-free, while at the same time enabling the food product to maintain its quality. It is used in various formulations due to its property to mix and blend with other forms.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China and India have witnessed major growth in the collagen peptides market, acquiring significant shares in the region. The rising middle-class population of the region with high disposable income, demands healthy food & beverage products with new and improved flavors, thereby elevating the need for the growth of the collagen peptides market.
Request for Sample Report Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=248590980
Key Players:
• Darling Ingredients (US)
• Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)
• Cargill (US)
• Kewpie Corporation (Japan)
• Danish Crown (Denmark)
Market Dynamics in The Market
Widening applications of collagen peptides
Collagen peptide has become one of the essential ingredients for developing healthy food. Collagen production tends to decrease within the body with age and an unhealthy diet. Consumers prefer to include collagen through their diet rather than collagen injections. Therefore, collagen peptides are being fortified into a variety of food & beverage products to improve their nutritional benefits.
Collagen peptides are widely used in various applications such as beverages, dairy, sports nutrition, snacks & cereal, meat & poultry, and personal care products. The wide applications of collagen peptides, coupled with the growing demand for functional food & beverage and sport nutrition products, drives the market growth.
Numerous food formulations such as protein bars, protein drinks, yogurt drinks, dairy products, and various other fortified food products use collagen peptides to improve the elasticity, consistency, and stability of the products along with their health benefits.
Stringent food laws for animal-sourced additives
Consumers are becoming anxious about the safety of the food and food ingredients that they consume. The various processing technologies, preservation techniques, and packaging methods remain important safety issues. Therefore, several food additive laws and regulations have been implemented in various countries, thereby limiting the growth and usage of hydrolyzed collagen substances.
In the UK, the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) describes the food information regulations 2013 for collagens as¯where added proteins and/or hydrolyzed proteins such as albumin, collagen, or casein are used in the production of meat preparations, meat products, or fishery products and are of a different species to the original food, then these proteins need to be included in the name of the food together with the name of the animal species from which they are derived.
Drivers of the market
Consumer’s inclination toward healthy lifestyles and protein consumption
Over the last few years, consumer awareness about healthy food products has been fueling the collagen peptides market for nutritive food products. Consumers are increasingly focusing on healthy aging, not only to increase their life expectancy but also to prevent and postpone the onset of diet- and bone-related diseases.
According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures annually, in which roughly translates to an osteoporotic fracture every three seconds, globally. According to another study conducted by IOF, it is predicted that the number of Chinese population with osteoporosis and osteopenia will increase to 286.6 million by 2020 and 533.3 million by 2050. The incidences of hip fracture has already risen two to threefold in most Asian countries during the past 30 years. By 2050, more than 50% of all osteoporotic fractures will occur in Asia.
Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=248590980
Application of collagen peptide as a functional ingredient in food processing
The growth in health consciousness among consumers due to awareness regarding various diseases, nutritional deficiency, and desire for healthy aging, among other factors, has resulted in increased consumer demand for functional and fortified food & beverage products. The increased consumer understanding about nutrition has led to the demand for food products with specific functionalities that will cater to their needs and aid in dealing with different health aspects.
Collagen hydrolysate or collagen peptide has wide usage in the areas of culinary and food processing sectors. It is mixed in various drinks, shakes, smoothies, and ice creams to give an anti-inflammatory protein boost, as the ingredient has the tendency to dissolve in the cold liquid easily. Hydrolyzed collagen has good organoleptic properties, taste, and is odor-free, while at the same time enabling the food product to maintain its quality. It is used in various formulations due to its property to mix and blend with other forms.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.