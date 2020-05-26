Vascular Closure Devices: Growing Preference for Radial Artery Procedure
Vascular Closure Devices Market by Type (Passive Approximators (Collagen Plugs Sealent/Gel Based), Active Approximators (Clip, Suture Devices)), Access (Femoral,Radial) & Procedure (Interventional Cardiology, Radiology) - Global Forecasts to 2022
The large number of approvals for vascular closure devices, the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, high prevalance of obesity, and increasing focus of market players on large-bore vascular closure devices. The global vascular closure devices market is expected to reach USD 984.6 Million by 2022 from USD 704.8 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9%. On the other hand, the high cost of vascular closure devices, product recalls and failures, and increasing preference for interventional procedures using radial artery access are limiting the growth of the global market to a certain extent.
The benefits of interventional cardiology procedures including reduced scarring and less pain due to their minimally invasive nature are driving the interventional cardiology market from vascular closure devices.
Interventional cardiologists use vascular closure devices to close the artery after the procedure. Interventional cardiology deals specifically with catheter-based treatment of structural heart diseases. These procedures are done through blood vessels like the transfemoral or transradial artery for angioplasty and stenting. Market players offer on-hand practice to surgeons, physicians, and cardiologists for their vascular closure devices. This ensures safety, efficiency, and the effective deployment of these devices during cardiac procedures.
CVDs are the leading cause of death worldwide. This figure for deaths caused due to CVDs is expected to increase to 23.6 million by 2030 (Source: World Health Organization). The significant growth in the incidence of CVDs is resulting in an increase in the demand for cardiac interventional procedures.
A large number of active approximators provided by market players that can close large bore arteries is mainly driving the market for active approximators, while the high cost of vascular closure devices and growing preference for radial artery procedures are restricting the growth of this segment
Suture-Based Devices
Suture-based devices deploy a suture on either side of the arteriotomy. These devices mediate the ligation of the artery with the help of Needles and sutures. This enables hemostasis of the arterial site, and the tails of the suture are trimmed from the surface of the skin.
Suture-based devices are essentially used to close large bores of 5-21 F in the artery site. With suture-based devices, physical closure of the arteriotomy site can be achieved, re-access to the site can be done easily, and anticoagulation is not required. These devices can be used to close both large and small arteriotomy sites safely.
Perclose A-T, Perclose, Prostar XL, and Perclose ProGlide by Abbott Vascular (U.S.) are used for artery closure for sizes ranging from 5F to 21F. Moreover, new players have introduced new and advanced suture-based devices, in 2016, for Vascular Sealing System (VSS) products.
Clip-Based Devices
Clip-based devices are made up of nitinol clips, a nickel-titanium alloy with superelastic properties, which are small, circumferential, and flexible. Owing to its superelastic nature, the clip mechanically binds to the surface of the arteriotomy site. This enables the clip to achieve hemostasis and prevents potential blockages.
The main advantage of these devices is that after the procedure, the device is completely removed from the body and leaves nothing on the inside of the lumen as compared to other devices. The nitinol metal chip remains on the surface of the artery site that can be visualized in an MRI procedure. Since the clip is placed on the surface of the artery, arterial blockage is avoided. However, the clip limits the evaluation of the immediately adjacent structures of the artery site when visualized with MRI. Moreover, misplacement of the nitinol clip on the intravascular site at the time of vascular closure procedures can lead to complications, which can cause femoral artery laceration and increased risk of infection on the site and stenosis.
The introduction of new clip based products such as the nitinol clip will additionally help boost this market.
Report Geographical Region
The geographic segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Of these, the North American segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the U.S., growing trend of one-day surgery for vascular procedures, and increasing research and clinical trials for vascular closure devices.
Report Key Players and Market Shares
The major players in Vascular Closure Devices Market include Terumo Corporation (Japan), Abbott (U.S.), Cardinal Health Inc. (U.S.), Cardiva Medical Inc. (U.S.), Morris Innovative, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Essential Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), TZ Medical, Inc. (U.S.), and Vasorum Ltd. (Ireland).
