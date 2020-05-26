OR Integration Market worth $1.7 billion by 2024
According to a new market research report OR Integration Market is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 12.4%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 26, 2020 ) The growth in this market is driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, redevelopment projects & funding for improving OR infrastructure, and rising need to curtail healthcare costs. Also, emerging economies (such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico) are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.
According to a new market research report OR Integration Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2024 from USD 1.0 billion in 2019.
Stryker Corporation (US), STERIS (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), and Olympus (Japan) are the key players operating in this market. Other prominent players in the market include Getinge (Sweden), Alvo Medical (Poland), Skytron (US), Merivaara (Finland), Brainlab (Germany), TRILUX Medical (Germany), caresyntax (US), Sony (Japan), Barco (Belgium), Arthrex (US), and Richard Wolf (Germany).
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=160774667
Stryker dominated the global OR Integration Market in 2018. The company offers OR integration solutions through its Endoscopy division. Stryker holds a noteworthy position in the OR integration market, owing to its strong product portfolio. The company offers a full range of operating room products under the brand name—iSuite. In 2018, Stryker’s Endoscopy division recorded sales growth of 11.7%.
General surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the operating room integration applications market in 2018
The general surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the OR Integration Market, by application, in 2018. Factors such as the increasing incidence of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, liver cancer, GI disorders, and endocrine disorders as well as the rising number of general surgical procedures performed worldwide are driving the growth of this segment.
Hospitals are the largest end users of the OR Integration Market
In 2018, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the OR Integration Market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising patient emphasis on timely and effective disease management, rising number of diagnostic and surgical procedures carried out at hospitals, and the increasing number of hospitals being set up in developing countries.
Get Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=160774667
North America dominated the market in 2018. However, the market in the RoW is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the procedural benefits of integrated ORs, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising adoption of advanced surgical treatment methodologies in the region. Other factors augmenting OR Integration Market growth in this region are the ongoing expansion of the healthcare infrastructure as well as growing market availability of advanced surgical technologies in Brazil and other Latin American countries, ongoing initiatives of governments to enhance their respective healthcare systems, and growing public-private investments for purchasing medical equipment.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
According to a new market research report OR Integration Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2024 from USD 1.0 billion in 2019.
Stryker Corporation (US), STERIS (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), and Olympus (Japan) are the key players operating in this market. Other prominent players in the market include Getinge (Sweden), Alvo Medical (Poland), Skytron (US), Merivaara (Finland), Brainlab (Germany), TRILUX Medical (Germany), caresyntax (US), Sony (Japan), Barco (Belgium), Arthrex (US), and Richard Wolf (Germany).
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=160774667
Stryker dominated the global OR Integration Market in 2018. The company offers OR integration solutions through its Endoscopy division. Stryker holds a noteworthy position in the OR integration market, owing to its strong product portfolio. The company offers a full range of operating room products under the brand name—iSuite. In 2018, Stryker’s Endoscopy division recorded sales growth of 11.7%.
General surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the operating room integration applications market in 2018
The general surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the OR Integration Market, by application, in 2018. Factors such as the increasing incidence of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, liver cancer, GI disorders, and endocrine disorders as well as the rising number of general surgical procedures performed worldwide are driving the growth of this segment.
Hospitals are the largest end users of the OR Integration Market
In 2018, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the OR Integration Market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising patient emphasis on timely and effective disease management, rising number of diagnostic and surgical procedures carried out at hospitals, and the increasing number of hospitals being set up in developing countries.
Get Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=160774667
North America dominated the market in 2018. However, the market in the RoW is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the procedural benefits of integrated ORs, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising adoption of advanced surgical treatment methodologies in the region. Other factors augmenting OR Integration Market growth in this region are the ongoing expansion of the healthcare infrastructure as well as growing market availability of advanced surgical technologies in Brazil and other Latin American countries, ongoing initiatives of governments to enhance their respective healthcare systems, and growing public-private investments for purchasing medical equipment.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.