Industrial Centrifuges Market Worth $11.06 billion | Growing Need for Wastewater Management Solutions | Global Forecast
Industrial Centrifuges Market by Type (Sediment, Decanter, Disc, Filter, Basket, Screen, Peeler, Pusher), Operation (Batch, Continuous), Design (Horizontal, Vertical), End User, and Region - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 26, 2020 ) [248 Pages Report] MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Industrial Centrifuges Market is projected to reach USD 11.06 billion, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics:
Driver: Growing Need for Wastewater Management Solutions;
Wastewater contains a number of pollutants and contaminants that can cause health and environmental problems and can have economic and financial impacts if released into the environment without proper treatment. Wastewater treatment forms one of the major application areas for industrial centrifuges. For instance, centrifuges are used in wastewater treatment for thickening primary sludge and dewatering sludge to create sludge solids. Factors such as growing environmental pollution levels, increasing population, and rapid urbanization and industrialization have increased the generation of industrial wastewater. Moreover, owing to the increasing global demand for potable water, the focus on effective wastewater treatment has increased significantly across the globe. As a result, there is a subsequent growth in government spending on water utilities and wastewater treatment, globally.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=59612221
By type, the filtering centrifuges segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period
On the basis of type, the industrial centrifuges market is segmented into sedimentation centrifuges and filtering centrifuges. The filtering centrifuges segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as their efficiency in continuous operations and processing feed slurries with high solid concentration, coupled with their increasing application in the food processing industry, are expected to drive the market for filtering centrifuges.
By design, the vertical centrifuges segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on design, industrial centrifuges can be broadly classified into vertical and horizontal centrifuges. In 2017, the vertical centrifuges segment is expected to command the higher growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to factors such as the ability of these centrifuges to attain high speeds and high efficiency of separation.
Recent Developments:
- In May 2017, Alfa Laval opened a Food & Water competence center outside of Copenhagen, Denmark
- In July 2015, Alfa Laval Acquired an aftermarket company to widen its presence in a niche market
- In April 2015, Alfa Laval launched the Culturefuge 200
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=59612221
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial centrifuges market, followed by Europe. The high demand for crude oil, a large number of shale oil and gas drilling activities, government initiatives to manage wastewater, flourishing food processing industry, technological advancements, and government support for the development of innovative centrifugation systems are the key factors driving the growth of the industrial centrifuges market in North America.
The market in Asia, on the other hand, is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging Asian economies such as India and China offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players, primarily due to the rapid urbanization and industrialization, improving healthcare infrastructure, rapid economic growth, and rising standards of living.
Key Market Players:
Andritz AG (Austria), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK), FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark), Schlumberger Limited (US), Hiller Separation & Process (Germany), Ferrum AG (Switzerland), TEMA Systems, Inc. (US), HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi - MAIP S.p.A. (Italy), SPX Flow Inc. (US), and HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey)
Market Dynamics:
Driver: Growing Need for Wastewater Management Solutions;
Wastewater contains a number of pollutants and contaminants that can cause health and environmental problems and can have economic and financial impacts if released into the environment without proper treatment. Wastewater treatment forms one of the major application areas for industrial centrifuges. For instance, centrifuges are used in wastewater treatment for thickening primary sludge and dewatering sludge to create sludge solids. Factors such as growing environmental pollution levels, increasing population, and rapid urbanization and industrialization have increased the generation of industrial wastewater. Moreover, owing to the increasing global demand for potable water, the focus on effective wastewater treatment has increased significantly across the globe. As a result, there is a subsequent growth in government spending on water utilities and wastewater treatment, globally.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=59612221
By type, the filtering centrifuges segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period
On the basis of type, the industrial centrifuges market is segmented into sedimentation centrifuges and filtering centrifuges. The filtering centrifuges segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as their efficiency in continuous operations and processing feed slurries with high solid concentration, coupled with their increasing application in the food processing industry, are expected to drive the market for filtering centrifuges.
By design, the vertical centrifuges segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on design, industrial centrifuges can be broadly classified into vertical and horizontal centrifuges. In 2017, the vertical centrifuges segment is expected to command the higher growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to factors such as the ability of these centrifuges to attain high speeds and high efficiency of separation.
Recent Developments:
- In May 2017, Alfa Laval opened a Food & Water competence center outside of Copenhagen, Denmark
- In July 2015, Alfa Laval Acquired an aftermarket company to widen its presence in a niche market
- In April 2015, Alfa Laval launched the Culturefuge 200
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=59612221
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial centrifuges market, followed by Europe. The high demand for crude oil, a large number of shale oil and gas drilling activities, government initiatives to manage wastewater, flourishing food processing industry, technological advancements, and government support for the development of innovative centrifugation systems are the key factors driving the growth of the industrial centrifuges market in North America.
The market in Asia, on the other hand, is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging Asian economies such as India and China offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players, primarily due to the rapid urbanization and industrialization, improving healthcare infrastructure, rapid economic growth, and rising standards of living.
Key Market Players:
Andritz AG (Austria), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK), FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark), Schlumberger Limited (US), Hiller Separation & Process (Germany), Ferrum AG (Switzerland), TEMA Systems, Inc. (US), HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi - MAIP S.p.A. (Italy), SPX Flow Inc. (US), and HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey)
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.