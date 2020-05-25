This Is What Vacations Will Look Like Post Covid-19!
Cruises - Disney - Las Vegas - Concerts, would you really want to spend a vacation or an evening like this?
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 25, 2020 ) IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Cruises:
Let us begin with cruises:
More robots, fewer buffet lines: You will cruise again, but it will look quite different.
Strict health screenings
Enhanced health care measures will, of course, be the first port of call.
“They will have to rethink how everything is laid out for all public spaces, how the shore excursions are done, enhance sanitation procedures, (introduce) more stringent efforts to screen passengers,” said travel influencer Scott Eddy.
Already the Cruise Lines International Association has been working with member cruise lines, such as Carnival and Royal Caribbean, as well as the U.S. government, to produce a framework of such guidelines. Those include “more stringent boarding procedures,” better monitoring capabilities and quarantine arrangements.
But stricter medical protocols could be just the start, according to analysts who spoke to CNBC. Regular temperature checks expanded onboard medical centers, improved air filtration systems and mandatory “fit to travel” documents for older travelers could all become part of the package for future cruises.
Dining disruption
Beyond health care, there could be a further sea change ahead.
Love them or loath them, the quintessential, self-service buffet could soon be a thing of a past — replaced by crew-manned serving stations and table service.
“Historically, in the case of norovirus outbreaks on ships, this strategy has been employed by cruise companies to limit the spread of infectious disease,” notes Sheri Griffiths of CruiseTipsTV.
Reservation systems, too, could become routine for both dining rooms and entertainment venues, as liners move to comply with stricter capacity limits.
New technologies
Meanwhile, the outbreak could push cruise companies to invest in more modern technologies.
Sterilization robots already in use in other parts of the travel industry, such as hotels, could ensure hospital-level sanitation standards, suggests Clare Lee, a research analyst at Euromonitor International.
Disney Vacations, Disney World, Disneyland!
Disney’s crowds will undoubtedly be MUCH SMALLER!
Create a #staycation, better than a #Disneyworld, or a #Disneyland #vacation
#arcade #games, #pinball #machines, #slot #machines, #video #arcade #games
There are BY FAR fewer visitors in the park — and not just because people may be weary of mingling with crowds of strangers at a theme park in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
On popular attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean and Jungle Cruise, located at Magic Kingdom in Florida and Disneyland in California, multiple parties will typically board the same boat and ride together.
That could change from the new social distancing rules, said Munsil. “They aren’t going to want to seat unrelated people next to each other or facing directly across an aisle, and that severely limits boat capacity,” he explained.
Additionally, in between groups, #Disneyland and #Disneyworld employees are required to re-sanitize ride vehicles. And that could mean longer waits than visitors are used to, even with fewer people in the parks.
Las Vegas Casinos:
There is only one way the GREEDY casinos can make up for their losses because of the Covid-19 now, and POST COVID-19 reopening! Get ready to LOSE BIG on the slot machines!
But first, look at an all new casino atmosphere!
The Las Vegas casinos will look different when they reopen. Here is what you need to know.
LAS VEGAS – Would you like a complimentary squirt of hand sanitizer? The offer will soon become as common in casinos as a complimentary beer or cocktail.
In the aftermath of COVID-19, the casino experience in Las Vegas and greater Nevada will look a lot different.
Concert Events:
Masks, temperature checks, empty rows: Post-coronavirus concerts could look quite different
Getting performers back on stage
Right now, music industry professionals across the nation – bookers, promoters, security personnel, venue executives – are huddling, attempting to come up with best practices to get performers back on stage.
Whenever that happens, music lovers should be ready for big changes, says Karly Tuckness, co-founder of Four-Leaf Productions, a firm started this year by veterans of C3 Presents, the company behind Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits Music Festival.
Among the precautions she predicts "in the short term" are handwashing and sanitizer stations, a requirement that attendees wear masks and temperature checks at gates.
After you read this, you may want to think twice about that family vacation. However, we have a solution to good family and or adult FUN!
People are now creating their own at-home-vacation, AKA, "Staycation!"
Own your own:
Arcade Games - Pinball Machines - Jukeboxes - slot machines - Popcorn Machines.
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
InTheNewAge.com
Cruises:
Let us begin with cruises:
More robots, fewer buffet lines: You will cruise again, but it will look quite different.
Strict health screenings
Enhanced health care measures will, of course, be the first port of call.
“They will have to rethink how everything is laid out for all public spaces, how the shore excursions are done, enhance sanitation procedures, (introduce) more stringent efforts to screen passengers,” said travel influencer Scott Eddy.
Already the Cruise Lines International Association has been working with member cruise lines, such as Carnival and Royal Caribbean, as well as the U.S. government, to produce a framework of such guidelines. Those include “more stringent boarding procedures,” better monitoring capabilities and quarantine arrangements.
But stricter medical protocols could be just the start, according to analysts who spoke to CNBC. Regular temperature checks expanded onboard medical centers, improved air filtration systems and mandatory “fit to travel” documents for older travelers could all become part of the package for future cruises.
Dining disruption
Beyond health care, there could be a further sea change ahead.
Love them or loath them, the quintessential, self-service buffet could soon be a thing of a past — replaced by crew-manned serving stations and table service.
“Historically, in the case of norovirus outbreaks on ships, this strategy has been employed by cruise companies to limit the spread of infectious disease,” notes Sheri Griffiths of CruiseTipsTV.
Reservation systems, too, could become routine for both dining rooms and entertainment venues, as liners move to comply with stricter capacity limits.
New technologies
Meanwhile, the outbreak could push cruise companies to invest in more modern technologies.
Sterilization robots already in use in other parts of the travel industry, such as hotels, could ensure hospital-level sanitation standards, suggests Clare Lee, a research analyst at Euromonitor International.
Disney Vacations, Disney World, Disneyland!
Disney’s crowds will undoubtedly be MUCH SMALLER!
Create a #staycation, better than a #Disneyworld, or a #Disneyland #vacation
#arcade #games, #pinball #machines, #slot #machines, #video #arcade #games
There are BY FAR fewer visitors in the park — and not just because people may be weary of mingling with crowds of strangers at a theme park in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
On popular attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean and Jungle Cruise, located at Magic Kingdom in Florida and Disneyland in California, multiple parties will typically board the same boat and ride together.
That could change from the new social distancing rules, said Munsil. “They aren’t going to want to seat unrelated people next to each other or facing directly across an aisle, and that severely limits boat capacity,” he explained.
Additionally, in between groups, #Disneyland and #Disneyworld employees are required to re-sanitize ride vehicles. And that could mean longer waits than visitors are used to, even with fewer people in the parks.
Las Vegas Casinos:
There is only one way the GREEDY casinos can make up for their losses because of the Covid-19 now, and POST COVID-19 reopening! Get ready to LOSE BIG on the slot machines!
But first, look at an all new casino atmosphere!
The Las Vegas casinos will look different when they reopen. Here is what you need to know.
LAS VEGAS – Would you like a complimentary squirt of hand sanitizer? The offer will soon become as common in casinos as a complimentary beer or cocktail.
In the aftermath of COVID-19, the casino experience in Las Vegas and greater Nevada will look a lot different.
Concert Events:
Masks, temperature checks, empty rows: Post-coronavirus concerts could look quite different
Getting performers back on stage
Right now, music industry professionals across the nation – bookers, promoters, security personnel, venue executives – are huddling, attempting to come up with best practices to get performers back on stage.
Whenever that happens, music lovers should be ready for big changes, says Karly Tuckness, co-founder of Four-Leaf Productions, a firm started this year by veterans of C3 Presents, the company behind Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits Music Festival.
Among the precautions she predicts "in the short term" are handwashing and sanitizer stations, a requirement that attendees wear masks and temperature checks at gates.
After you read this, you may want to think twice about that family vacation. However, we have a solution to good family and or adult FUN!
People are now creating their own at-home-vacation, AKA, "Staycation!"
Own your own:
Arcade Games - Pinball Machines - Jukeboxes - slot machines - Popcorn Machines.
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.