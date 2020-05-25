Tissue Diagnostics Market: Rising Incidence of Cancer
The global tissue diagnostic market size is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2025 from USD 3.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 25, 2020 ) Tissue Diagnostics industry is experiencing significant growth due to the rising incidence of cancer, developing infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, recommendation of cancer screening, availability of reimbursements, and increasing healthcare expenditure.
Easy accessibility to advanced technologies, government initiatives for screening cancer patients, favourable reimbursement scenario for pathology diagnostic tests, increasing healthcare expenditure, and high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories in this region are the major factors driving the growth of the tissue diagnostic market in North America.
Based on the product, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented into instruments and consumables. The consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed primarily to their requirement in large numbers, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use. The increasing number of reagent rental agreement is also one of the major factors to drive the growth of the consumables market globally
Key Market Players
The prominent players operating in the tissue diagnostic market include Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abbott (US), Agilent Technologies (US), ABCAM (UK), Merck KGAA (Germany), BD (US), Hologic (US), Bio Rad (US), Biomeriux (France), Sakura Fientek Japan (Japan), BioSB (US), Biogenex (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), Histoline Laboratories (Italy), Slee Medical GMBH (Germany), Amos Scientific PTY Ltd (Australia), Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co.Ltd (China), Medite GMBH (Germany), Cellpath Ltd(UK), and Dipath S.P.A. (Italy).
Roche (Switzerland) is one of the leading players in the tissue diagnostic market in 2019. The company offers a broad product portfolio across the globe. Over the years, the company has maintained its leading position in the market.
Recent Developments
+ In 2019, Roche launched the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) Assay in CE (Conformité Européenne) markets.
+ In 2019, Hologic received CE approval for ThinPrep Genesis Processor.
+ In 2019, Roche entered into an agreement with GE Healthcare to develop an integrated digital diagnostics platform to improve oncology and critical care treatment.
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
+ What are the various tissue diagnostic products and their respective market shares in the overall market?
+ Where will these developments shape the industry in the mid-to-long term?
+ What are the recent trends affecting the tissue diagnostic market?
+ Who are the key players in the market, and how intense is the competition?
+ What are the new trends and advancements in the tissue diagnostic market?
