Enter The NEW-AGE in Arcade Gaming with 4,000+ Arcade Machine!
Your own 4,000 in One Arcade Game with your name on it!
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 24, 2020 ) IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Enter an all new age of commercial and at home arcade gaming with arcade machines that already include 4,000+ of almost every video arcade game ever made from the 1970’s, the 1980’2, the 1990’2, and the 2,000’s!
Simply the absolute best in:
Arcade Games – Pinball machines – Slot Machines - Jukeboxes
InTheNewAge.com
Hey all you arcade game fans; we have an entirely new line of arcade game machines. The new brand of arcade game machines is call Classic Arcade System!
Selling the world’s best arcadegames, and arcadegame arcade gaming machines, like pacman, even better than multicade Arcade Games machines, including over 2,000 famous pinball machine titles.
Classic Arcade System, Inc, (classicarcadesystem.com) manufactures over 25 different types of arcade game machines that boast 100’s, and even 1,000’s of games all in the convenience of one commercial grade, full-size arcade machines. Additionally, we now OFFER (CUSTOMIZATION) when ordering your very own arcade machine.
What does this mean? It’s quite simple. If the (DEFAULT) name on the marque, or the “header” reads “CLASSIC ARCADE,” we can change it any name or message you want it to read. Example: “JIM’S ARCADE.” Or “KIDS ARCADE.” Now, how cool is that?
Imagine, playing your favorite games from the 80’s like Pac-man, Galaga, Frogger, Missile Command, Space Invaders, Donkey Kong and more. Or, perhaps you like playing games from the 90’s like, Street Fighter, Tekken, X-Men, the Simpsons, NBA Jam, Marvel Vs. Capcom, Terminator, Cruisin USA and so many more.
Ok, so you’re a little younger than I thought right? How about some classics from the 2,000’s like; Knights of the Round, Smash TV, Konomi arcade games, Shoot out pool, Sega arcade games, and so many more?
We offer full-size stand-up arcade games with LED high-definition screens from 19’ to 35’ in size.
We also offer sit-down style cocktail cabinet arcade games with tops that light up, LED flashing lights, and we include stools with all games that we sell.
Additionally, we sell a really SUPER-Cool virtual pinball machine that includes a 42” high-definition LCD screen that incurs 2,000 classic pinball machines.
Our virtual pinball machine is SO LIFELIKE, that you may forget it is a video pinball machine. LEARN ABOUT OUR MOST POPULAR ARCADE GAME SYSTEM!
So, what exactly is the "Classic Arcade System?" It is a genuine arcade gaming system that ENABLES you to play up to 4,000+ REAL arcade games in 1 FULL-SIZE commercial arcade cabinet!
The CLASSIC ARCADE SYSTEM brand is made up of several unique arcade games that are built with commercial grade components.
The arcade machines are built for commercial use as well as home use.
Unlike so many other arcade games including multi-game systems, the "CLASSIC ARCADE SYSTEM" are built with the highest standards possible.
Therefore, all components including hardware, circuit boards, cabinets and monitors are commercial grade!
Additionally, when comparing the value, you are getting from one of these systems, in the end, you are possibly SAVING at least 40% when compared to similar FULL-SIZE arcade machines, games, and systems!
Be sure to view all available games styles.
All CLASSIC ARCADE SYSTEM game systems are made by hand as ordered in the USA!
Visit our website to learn more, watch video demonstrations, and to OWN your VERY OWN
Classic Arcade System Multi-Game arcade machine
IN THE NEW AGE <||>rnhttp://inthenewage.com
here is a very short list of games included. Sorry, but we really could not put 4,000+ game titles on this website! You can see an entire list of games on our website:
• Ms. Pacman
• Donkey Kong
• Galaxian
• Mr. Do
• 1942
• JR Pacman
• Time Pilot
• Art of Fighting
• Art of Fighting 2
• Art of Fighting 3
• Super Street Fighter II X
• Super Street Fighter II Turbo
• Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
• Super Puzzle Fighter II X
• Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
• Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix
• Street Fighter Alpha 2
• Street Fighter Alpha 3
• Street Fighter Zero 2
• Street Fighter Zero 3Samurai Showdown V
• All NEO-GEO arcade games
• All Metal Slug Games
• All Space Invader Games
• All Double Dragon Games
• Cadillac Wars
• Mario Bros.
• Super Mario
• World Heroes
• World Heroes 2
• Wrestle War
• Wrestling Featuring Virtue
• WWF Superstars
• WWF Superstars
• WWF Wrestle fest
• WWF: WrestleMania
•
How about a NOTICEABLY short list of the 2,000 pinball machines included with the “Vpin Virtual Pinball machine” we sell:
• Bally Rolling Stones
• Roller Coaster
• Blackhole
• Space Shuttle
• Williams Apollo 13
• Asteroids
• Adams Family
• Elvis
• Elvira
• Comet
Arcade Games – Pinball machines – Slot Machines - Jukeboxes
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
InTheNewAge.com
Enter an all new age of commercial and at home arcade gaming with arcade machines that already include 4,000+ of almost every video arcade game ever made from the 1970’s, the 1980’2, the 1990’2, and the 2,000’s!
Simply the absolute best in:
Arcade Games – Pinball machines – Slot Machines - Jukeboxes
InTheNewAge.com
Hey all you arcade game fans; we have an entirely new line of arcade game machines. The new brand of arcade game machines is call Classic Arcade System!
Selling the world’s best arcadegames, and arcadegame arcade gaming machines, like pacman, even better than multicade Arcade Games machines, including over 2,000 famous pinball machine titles.
Classic Arcade System, Inc, (classicarcadesystem.com) manufactures over 25 different types of arcade game machines that boast 100’s, and even 1,000’s of games all in the convenience of one commercial grade, full-size arcade machines. Additionally, we now OFFER (CUSTOMIZATION) when ordering your very own arcade machine.
What does this mean? It’s quite simple. If the (DEFAULT) name on the marque, or the “header” reads “CLASSIC ARCADE,” we can change it any name or message you want it to read. Example: “JIM’S ARCADE.” Or “KIDS ARCADE.” Now, how cool is that?
Imagine, playing your favorite games from the 80’s like Pac-man, Galaga, Frogger, Missile Command, Space Invaders, Donkey Kong and more. Or, perhaps you like playing games from the 90’s like, Street Fighter, Tekken, X-Men, the Simpsons, NBA Jam, Marvel Vs. Capcom, Terminator, Cruisin USA and so many more.
Ok, so you’re a little younger than I thought right? How about some classics from the 2,000’s like; Knights of the Round, Smash TV, Konomi arcade games, Shoot out pool, Sega arcade games, and so many more?
We offer full-size stand-up arcade games with LED high-definition screens from 19’ to 35’ in size.
We also offer sit-down style cocktail cabinet arcade games with tops that light up, LED flashing lights, and we include stools with all games that we sell.
Additionally, we sell a really SUPER-Cool virtual pinball machine that includes a 42” high-definition LCD screen that incurs 2,000 classic pinball machines.
Our virtual pinball machine is SO LIFELIKE, that you may forget it is a video pinball machine. LEARN ABOUT OUR MOST POPULAR ARCADE GAME SYSTEM!
So, what exactly is the "Classic Arcade System?" It is a genuine arcade gaming system that ENABLES you to play up to 4,000+ REAL arcade games in 1 FULL-SIZE commercial arcade cabinet!
The CLASSIC ARCADE SYSTEM brand is made up of several unique arcade games that are built with commercial grade components.
The arcade machines are built for commercial use as well as home use.
Unlike so many other arcade games including multi-game systems, the "CLASSIC ARCADE SYSTEM" are built with the highest standards possible.
Therefore, all components including hardware, circuit boards, cabinets and monitors are commercial grade!
Additionally, when comparing the value, you are getting from one of these systems, in the end, you are possibly SAVING at least 40% when compared to similar FULL-SIZE arcade machines, games, and systems!
Be sure to view all available games styles.
All CLASSIC ARCADE SYSTEM game systems are made by hand as ordered in the USA!
Visit our website to learn more, watch video demonstrations, and to OWN your VERY OWN
Classic Arcade System Multi-Game arcade machine
IN THE NEW AGE <||>rnhttp://inthenewage.com
here is a very short list of games included. Sorry, but we really could not put 4,000+ game titles on this website! You can see an entire list of games on our website:
• Ms. Pacman
• Donkey Kong
• Galaxian
• Mr. Do
• 1942
• JR Pacman
• Time Pilot
• Art of Fighting
• Art of Fighting 2
• Art of Fighting 3
• Super Street Fighter II X
• Super Street Fighter II Turbo
• Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
• Super Puzzle Fighter II X
• Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
• Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix
• Street Fighter Alpha 2
• Street Fighter Alpha 3
• Street Fighter Zero 2
• Street Fighter Zero 3Samurai Showdown V
• All NEO-GEO arcade games
• All Metal Slug Games
• All Space Invader Games
• All Double Dragon Games
• Cadillac Wars
• Mario Bros.
• Super Mario
• World Heroes
• World Heroes 2
• Wrestle War
• Wrestling Featuring Virtue
• WWF Superstars
• WWF Superstars
• WWF Wrestle fest
• WWF: WrestleMania
•
How about a NOTICEABLY short list of the 2,000 pinball machines included with the “Vpin Virtual Pinball machine” we sell:
• Bally Rolling Stones
• Roller Coaster
• Blackhole
• Space Shuttle
• Williams Apollo 13
• Asteroids
• Adams Family
• Elvis
• Elvira
• Comet
Arcade Games – Pinball machines – Slot Machines - Jukeboxes
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.