Video Slot Machines vs. Mechanical Reels!
Which slot machine should you choose to play or own?
IN THE NEW AGE
Video slot machines have been the fastest-growing segment of the casino industry for more than a decade now. Games with new bells and whistles, bonus events, free spins, community play, even 3-D imaging are introduced all the time.
It seems almost funny looking back on the first time I saw a slot machine with video reels. It was a crowded Saturday night, and I looked down a row of slot machines that was just packed with players, except for what appeared to be one empty game in the middle of the row. With a few bumps and a few “pardon me’s,” I made my way to the game, and found the reason it was empty. It was the lone video game in a row full of machines with mechanical reels.
Players did not trust the primitive early video slots, which had weak graphics and attempted to mimic three-reel play with none of the bonus fun designed into today’s games.
Now there are plenty of players ready to play the video games, but every now and then I will still get an e-mail or a call from a player who just does not trust them. “They’re computers,” is the common lament, “and computers can be programmed to do anything.”
Guess what? Games with mechanical reels are computerized, too. What you see on the reels is just what the game’s random number generator tells the game to display, just as what you see on the screen of a video screen is what the RNG tells the game to display there. The games are heavily regulated and must go through gaming labs to have their randomness verified. Or, are they? Are they really? Guess what, I have some interesting news for you!
Even though legally, the slot machines are supposed to have a built-in random generator in which is supposed to disallow anyone servicing the slot machine to manually set the and. But, let me tell you something about computers and ALL MODERN SLOT MACHINES! There is NO PERFECT SYSTEM! Meaning, if the casinos really wanted to, they could adjust the slot machines in their favor. However, I doubt any of the high-end casinos on the Vegas strip would do anything like this, but, as far as the older parts of Las Vegas, and especially in the Indian reservation casinos, in which have their own separate regulations, one could ever know. But, is this bad news? That depends on how you look at it, so, let me explain what I mean. And by this, one could feasibly start WINNING A LOT OF MONEY!
Without me making any accusations weather false or true, and likewise, guaranteeing any monetary CASH benefits, we have MANY customers coming to our website searching for the same slot machine they have been playing at the casinos. And from this, because they can use their own money and get in back, they have all day and all night to play the slot machines repeatedly, thus, keeping track of familiar patterns. What I mean is, perhaps they notice a Bally, an IGT, or a WMS slot machine that tends to pay back jackpots after every 20 or 30 spins. Or, perhaps one would notice every time they (the player) presses the ticket button, therefor, cashing out, the slot machine seems to pay-back less than it did prior to cashing out their hard-earned winnings. Now, perhaps this is nonsense, or, perhaps it is not. But, owning you slot machine can certainly be a great deal of fun and excitement in the comfort of your own home or office.
Here is a partial list of our extremely popular slot machines.
Bally video slot machines:
Davinci Diamonds SLOT MACHINE, Cleopatra 2 IGT Slot Machine
Bally electro-mechanical slot machines:
Stars and Bars Quick Hits Bally Slot Machine, Bally Quickhits Wild Red 777 Slot Machine, Penny Frenzy Bally Slot Machine.
IGT Video Slot machines:
Davinci Diamonds SLOT MACHINE, Lucky Larry’s Lobstermania 2 IGT Slot Machine, Game King IGT Slot Machine.
Williams Video Slot machines:
Great Eagle 2 Williams Slot machine, Invaders from the Planet Moolah Williams Slot machine
Additionally, all the slot machines we sell include currency acceptors that accept all U.S currency and pay back manually or pay back a ticket vouchers, same as the casinos. Also, you can purchase a slot machine stand, and the slot machines are thoroughly shopped, guaranteed working to your satisfaction!
Some would even claim by practicing day and night playing their slot machine, they were able to go back to the casino, play the same exact slot machine, and win enough money to pay for the slot machine they had purchased! WOW, how cool would that be? Again, these are claims. Also, even if I knew the truth, perhaps I should keep it a secret? I am not sure. However, here is a list of products we sell at IN THE NEW AGE!
Game room products:
Casino slot machines, casino video poker machines, keno machines, arcade machines that include over 4,000+ famous arcade games like; Pacman, Double Dragon, Street Fighters, Metal Slug, Space Invaders, Asteroids and 1,000'
But do not worry, we did not forget about you pinball machine players. We sell a virtual pinball machine (video pinball) that includes over 2,000 famous pinball tables like: Street Fighters, Batman, Spiderman, Eight Ball Deluxe, Pinbot, Evil Knievel, Comet and other! Additionally, the Vpin also plays arcade games like Pacman, Galaxian and more!
As for jukeboxes, we sell Rock-Ola jukeboxes. And yes, these are the classic nostalgic bubbles that were popular in the 1950’s. Rock-Ola makes CD jukeboxes, vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and digital downloadable Music center jukebox!
