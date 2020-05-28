Asana by Single wire to be Listed as a top player in the Project Management Software Market on 360Quadrants
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 28, 2020 ) Asana by Singlewire Software will be listed as a top player in the Project Management Software Solutions segment on 360Quadrants. Asana is a web and mobile application software company that offers Asana project management software under its project management software solutions. Asana project management software is a cloud-based software solution that helps the businesses to create, collaborate and coordinate the projects with great clarity and admirable ease. Asana project management software is designed to make work management simple with everything is placed in a single place that no valuable time has been spent on fostering relations and meeting project success is lost. Asana project management software integrates all work on a single shared platform and that can be accessed in one click.
Recently, Asana has introduced a new suite of smart capabilities, Asana Automation. Asana Automation is a new suite of features built to automate your team’s processes so you can focus on the work. Asana Automation is available for Asana’s Business and Enterprise offerings. The new launch helps the company to empower its team to automate their routine tasks so that they can spend more time and energy on planning, monitoring, and managing business strategies. Asana Automation relieves the knowledge workers to leave the repetitive busywork like coordinating in email, spreadsheets and meetings and focused more on the actual job. Asana pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.
360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on Project Management Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.
360Quadrants covers 45 companies in the Project Management Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.
Along with the listing of Asana Project Management Software 360Quadrants has worked on listing DeltekInc, Oracle Corporation, Nifty Technologies, Mango Technologies, SAP SE, AndolasoftInc, Skwish Ltd, Breeze LLC and Flicksoftwareamong others as the top vendors in the Project Management Software. The platform will also provide the most granular Project Management Software comparisons between vendors.
Project management software is a software which is used for various purposes in a project, such as planning, scheduling, resource allocation, and change management. It allows project managers, stakeholders, and users to control costs and manage budgeting, quality management, and documentation and can also be used as an administration system. It is an online system for collaborating and working on tasks in organizations. These online systems provide real-time information to the managers and make the performance of tasks easy. In addition, they allow organizations to allocate specific resources for specific tasks. Correct allocation can reduce operational costs and the overall risk associated with tasks being performed.
360 Scoring Methodology
Top Companies in Project Management Software will be rated using the following methodology -
A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).
A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.
Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.
Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.
Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Project Management Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.
A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:
Buyers
Industry Experts
360Quadrants Analysts
Vendors (Competitors)
The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).
After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.
About 360Quadrants
360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.
360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like CRM Software, Social Media Analytics Software, Virtual Private Server Software and Web Content Management Software.
Contact Information:
360Quadrants
Mr. Agney Sugla
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
