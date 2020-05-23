Planning A Disney Vacation Any Time Soon? You NEED to Read This First!
We have the BAD NEWS and the GOOD NEWS!
First the BAD NEWS! All depending on how you look at it. What I mean to say is, as a child, would you want to vacation in such an atmosphere like this? I mean, doesn’t it seem like something from a science fiction movie or one of those zombie movies?
Walt Disney vacation:
Disney’s crowds will undoubtedly be MUCH SMALLER!
There are BY FAR far fewer visitors in the park — and not just because people may be wary of mingling with crowds of strangers at a theme park in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
This is what Disney World in China’s Shanghai’s Disney World looks like NOW!
In Shanghai, the park is imposing “limits on attendance using an advanced reservation and entry system,” Chapek noted. The Chinese government has limited how many people can enter the park to 30% of its normal operating capacity, Chapek said. The park’s normal capacity is 80,000 people a day; 30% of that is 24,000. But Chapek said the park would welcome even fewer visitors to start.
Masks and temperature checks have become part of the Disney theme park experience.
Shanghai Disneyland has implemented government-required health and prevention protocols, which Chapek said include “the use of masks, temperature screenings and other contact tracing and early detection systems.” The park has also taken other precautions, such as placing placards in queues for rides to encourage guests to maintain one-meter distance from one another.
Indeed, not only are guests at Shanghai Disneyland required to wear masks, but employees are, too. The one exception is so-called “face characters” — the employees dressed up like princes and princesses whose faces are exposed. So, you will not see Cinderella wearing a mask, but little kids probably will not be able to go up and get her autograph either, because characters will practice social distancing and keep away from guests, Chapek said. Now, I ask you, my fellow Americans, would you want to EXPOSE your CHILDREN to something like this?
Lines for Disneyland and Walt Disney World rides and attractions may go virtual
Social distancing will be the name of the game inside the parks, but that is difficult when it comes to guests waiting in long lines to ride popular attractions.
Before coronavirus, Disney had experimented with virtual queues for some of its most popular attractions, including the new Star Wars rides. This crowd-control strategy will become more of the norm
Disney’s rides themselves might be different
On popular attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean and Jungle Cruise, located at Magic Kingdom in Florida and Disneyland in California, multiple parties will typically board the same boat and ride together.
That could change under social distancing rules, Munsil predicted. “They aren’t going to want to seat unrelated people next to each other or facing directly across an aisle, and that severely limits boat capacity,” he said.
Plus, in between groups, Disney employees are required to re-sanitize ride vehicles. And that could mean longer waits than visitors are used to, even with fewer people in the parks.
Now, for the GOOD NEWS!
