Defibrillators Market Analysis of Industry Report for 2022
According to the new market research report Defibrillators Market is projected to reach $10,883.3 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.1%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 23, 2020 ) According to the new market research report defibrillators market is projected to reach USD 10,883.3 million by 2022 from USD 9,323.5 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 3.1%. North America dominated the global defibrillators market in 2017.
The growth in this market is driven by the rising prevalence of target diseases, growing focus on providing public-access defibrillators, and training and awareness programs on defibrillators. In addition, emerging markets and the development of S-ICDs and MRI-compatible ICDs and CRT-Ds are expected to offer growth opportunities for players in the market.
The study involved four major activities in estimating the current market size for the defibrillators market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.
On the basis of products, the defibrillators market is classified into implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and external defibrillators. The ICDs product segment is bifurcated into transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICDs) and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs). The T-ICDs segment is further classified into single-chamber ICDs, dual-chamber ICDs, and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds). The external defibrillators segment is further classified into manual external defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs).
Top Market Players -
Prominent players in the defibrillators market include Medtronic (Ireland), St. Jude Medical (US), Boston Scientific (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), ZOLL Medical (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Physio-Control (US), Nihon Kohden (Japan), SCHILLER AG (Switzerland), Mindray Medical (China), Mediana (South Korea), and METsis Medikal (Turkey).
In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of cardiac diseases, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of the market in North America.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
