Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market | Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine | Global Forecast
Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market by Type (Genetic, Cell-Based (CD34, PBMC, BLT)), Application (Neuroscience, Hematopoesis, Oncology, Immunology & Infectious Diseases) & End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CRO)) - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 23, 2020 ) [189 Pages Report] MarketsandMarkets forecasts the humanized mouse models market to grow USD 128.9 million, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period.
Moreover, the humanized rat models market is expected to reach USD 8.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
The key factors propelling the growth of the market are the increasing number of research activities involving humanized models, growing demand for personalized medicine, increasing number of R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and continuous support in the form of investments and grants from the government and private sectors. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the humanized mouse and rat model market size based on type, application, end user and region.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131763955
By type, the humanized mouse model segment to account for the largest share of the humanized mouse and rat model market
Based on type, the market is segmented into humanized mouse and humanized rat. The Humanized mouse market is further segmented into cell-based and genetic based humanized mouse model. The genetic humanized mouse models segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide use of genetic humanized mouse models in the analysis of compounds, biological efficacy and safety testing, study of drug metabolism and disposition, and investigation of immune system development and function.
By Application, the oncology segment to account for the largest share of the humanized mouse model market
Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, neuroscience, hematopoiesis, toxicology, and other applications. The oncology segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the rising number of cancer research activities and increasing innovation to develop humanized mouse models tailored to meet the specific needs of cancer research.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=131763955
North America to account for the largest market.
The North American region is leading the humanized mouse models’ market is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. Growth in this regional segment can primarily be attributed to growing biomedical research, preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical R&D, continued and responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, increasing monoclonal antibody production in the US along with growing stem cell research, and government support for the development of protein drugs in Canada
Key Market Players:
The major market players in the humanized mouse models market include The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), genOway, S.A. (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Harbour Antibodies BV (China), Hera BioLabs (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), inGenious Targeting Laboratory (US), AXENIS S.A.S (France), Crown Bioscience, Inc. (US), Transgenic, Inc. (Japan), and Champions Oncology, Inc. (US). The major players in the humanized rat models market include Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), Hera BioLabs (US), and Yecuris Corporation (US).
Moreover, the humanized rat models market is expected to reach USD 8.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
The key factors propelling the growth of the market are the increasing number of research activities involving humanized models, growing demand for personalized medicine, increasing number of R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and continuous support in the form of investments and grants from the government and private sectors. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the humanized mouse and rat model market size based on type, application, end user and region.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131763955
By type, the humanized mouse model segment to account for the largest share of the humanized mouse and rat model market
Based on type, the market is segmented into humanized mouse and humanized rat. The Humanized mouse market is further segmented into cell-based and genetic based humanized mouse model. The genetic humanized mouse models segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide use of genetic humanized mouse models in the analysis of compounds, biological efficacy and safety testing, study of drug metabolism and disposition, and investigation of immune system development and function.
By Application, the oncology segment to account for the largest share of the humanized mouse model market
Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, neuroscience, hematopoiesis, toxicology, and other applications. The oncology segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the rising number of cancer research activities and increasing innovation to develop humanized mouse models tailored to meet the specific needs of cancer research.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=131763955
North America to account for the largest market.
The North American region is leading the humanized mouse models’ market is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. Growth in this regional segment can primarily be attributed to growing biomedical research, preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical R&D, continued and responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, increasing monoclonal antibody production in the US along with growing stem cell research, and government support for the development of protein drugs in Canada
Key Market Players:
The major market players in the humanized mouse models market include The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), genOway, S.A. (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Harbour Antibodies BV (China), Hera BioLabs (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), inGenious Targeting Laboratory (US), AXENIS S.A.S (France), Crown Bioscience, Inc. (US), Transgenic, Inc. (Japan), and Champions Oncology, Inc. (US). The major players in the humanized rat models market include Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), Hera BioLabs (US), and Yecuris Corporation (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.