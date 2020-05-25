Smoke Evacuation System Market Worth USD 223 million by 2024
Smoke Evacuation System Market by Product (Smoke Evacuator (Portable & Stationary), Filter, Pencil, Accessories), Application (General Surgery, Laparoscopic, Orthopedic, Aesthetic), End-User (Hospitals, ASC, Surgical Centers)
Factors such increased product availability of smoke evacuation systems, rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, expansion in the target patient population, and wider acceptance and availability of relevant operating room protocols and guidelines for smoke evacuation systems are the major factors driving the growth of the global smoke evacuation system market.
How The Smoke Evacuation Industry Will Grow in Coming Years?
The surgical smoke evacuation system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach USD 223 million by 2024 from USD 162 million in 2019.
Which Smoke Evacuation Product Going to Dominate The Industry?
On the basis of product type, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into smoke evacuating systems, smoke evacuation filters, smoke evacuation pencils & wands, smoke-evac fusion products (shrouds), smoke evacuation tubings, and accessories. The smoke evacuation pencils & wands segment is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period owing to its growing adoption among healthcare facilities and its significant usage due to the safety benefits of creating a healthier environment for surgeons, nurses, technologists, and surgical teams.
Which Application Creating The Business Opportunities in Smoke Evacuation Industry?
On the basis of application, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into medical aesthetic surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, open general surgeries, and orthopedic surgeries.
Laparoscopic surgeries accounted for the largest share of the smoke evacuation systems market in 2018. Factors such as the advantages of laparoscopic procedures over conventional open surgery and the need to improve the working environment in the operating room will contribute to the demand for smoke evacuation systems in this application segment.
Regional Growth Analysis:
This report covers the smoke evacuation systems market across four major geographies—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America commanded the largest share of the smoke evacuation systems market mainly due to factors such as the increase in the number of inpatient surgeries performed in the US, expansion in the target disease population, and wider acceptance and availability of relevant protocols and guidelines in the North America region.
Key Players In Smoke Evacuation Market:
CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Olympus (Japan), Ethicon (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), KLS Martin (Germany), I.C Medical (US), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US), Utah Medical Products Inc (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Pall Corporation (US), Ecolab (US), and Deroyal (US) are some of the major players in the global smoke evacuation systems market.
