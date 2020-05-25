Achieve a strong understanding of Safety and HF into a Part CAMO Environment with our new webinar
Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to present our upcoming Webinar training course for Safety and HF into a Part CAMO:
Date: 15-16 June 2020
Price: 390 EUR per delegate
Sofema Aviation Services is offering a reliable solution that enables you to undergo training from any location without losing the advantages of classroom training such as discussion initiation and the ability to ask questions in real-time.
About the training
This course satisfied the initial training obligations related to Safety Management Systems within a CAMO environment with due consideration to Human Factors. It is a highly participative and stimulates involvement and provides for powerful HF motivation and awareness. The aim is to give delegates a full introduction to Aircraft Maintenance Human Factors.
The training meets the full intent of EASA Part CAMO Requirements (Initial SMS & human factors training should cover all the topics of the training syllabus specified in GM2 CAMO.A.305(g). Its objectives are to consider and understand the implications of error, the organisation’s safety culture, its procedures and safety policy and methods of communication.
By the end of this course, delegates will be able to explore the implications of error, the understanding of the subject and to find workable methods to improve standards and compliance. organisation’s safety culture, its procedures and safety policy and methods of communication. Check out all the benefits of attending this training for Safety and HF into a Part CAMO here
What are the subjects covered?
Abbreviations & Definitions
1 General/Introduction to Safety Management and HF
1.1 Need to address safety management and HF
1.2 Statistics
1.3 Incidents (Incidents Attributable to Human Factors/ Human Error)
1a. Safety Risk Management
1a.1. Hazard identification &
1a.2. Safety Risk Assessment
1a.3. Risk Mitigation and Management
1a.4. Effectiveness of Safety Risk Management
2 Safety Culture/Organisational Factors
2.1 Justness/Trust
2.2 Commitment to safety
2.3 Adaptability
2.4 Awareness
2.5 Behaviour
2.6 Information
How does Sofema Webinar Work?
We use https://zoom.us/. This is a live program where the instructor takes you through the material in real-time with easy to use Software.
This way of learning is highly interactive and spares the delegates additional costs such as travel and accommodation.
The Webinar training is a cost-effective way to cover the material for a small to a medium-size group of people. To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is six persons. However, if you are on your own please make the request to attend the training as we will consolidate and develop a group from all our clients.
Webinar Multi Delegate Discount
- For 2 Delegates (or 1 Delegate attending 2 Training) we offer a 10% Discount for each Delegate
- For 3 Delegates or more (or 1 Delegate attending 3 or more Training) we offer a 15% Discount for each Delegate
What do people say about Sofema Aviation Services training?
“The instructor used the right words to explain the material.”
“The discussions among the group were very beneficial.”
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Adequate answers were given to specific questions.”
Email office@sassofia.com to register or to receive any further details
