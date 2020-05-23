Transplant Diagnostics Market : Leading Key Players and Growth Strategies
Transplant Diagnostics Market by Technology (PCR, NGS, Sanger Sequencing), Product (Instrument, Reagent, Software), Application (HLA, Blood Profile, Pathogen Detection), Type (Heart, Kidney, Liver, Bone Marrow), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 20
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 23, 2020 ) The transplant diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025 from USD 3.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing number of transplantation procedures, technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics, increasing public-private funding for target research activities, and growing burden of infectious diseases are driving the growth of the transplant diagnostics market. These factors have prompted market players to improve and strengthen their current manufacturing and distribution capabilities—especially in emerging markets, which are expected to witness the highest growth.
Some prominent players in the transplant diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), and Immucor, Inc. (US). An analysis of the developments in the transplant diagnostics market from 2016–2019 showed that product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions were the most widely adopted growth strategies in the market.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is the leading player in the global transplant diagnostics market. The company has a broad range of automated instruments for antibody screening and analysis, semi-automated systems for serological assays, standalone systems & reagents for molecular and non-molecular assay procedures, including transplant diagnostic products. The company has a keen focus on leveraging its core technologies by introducing product line extensions as well as new product offerings. GE Healthcare also seeks strategic partners to develop products. The company tries to evaluate new, emerging, and complementary technologies to identify new product opportunities.
F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. is one of the major players in the market, as of 2019. The company has a broad product portfolio of transplant diagnostic products, including state-of-the-art instruments such as Rotor-Gene Q2plex System, QIAsymphony RGQ System, and EZ1 Advanced XL System and reagents such as GeneRead DNA Library Q Kit and RT2 qPCR Primer Assay for Human HLA-A.
QIAGEN has a strong geographic presence across the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the UK, Switzerland, France, Japan, Australia, Canada, and Italy. QIAGEN collaborated with BioTeam (US), 10X Genomics (US), Seegene (South Korea), and Hitachi (Japan) to strengthen its R&D capabilities in the transplant diagnostics market. Moreover, the company launched and commercialized several transplant diagnostic products from 2016 to 2019.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=2531061
