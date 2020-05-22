Veterinary Software Market: Rising Companion Animal Ownership
The veterinary software market to grow from USD 442 million in 2017 to USD 594 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 22, 2020 ) Rising companion animal ownership and demand for pet insurance with growing animal health expenditure are the major factors that are expected to be driven by the veterinary software market. However, lack of government incentives for the adoption of veterinary software, reluctance of veterinarians towards adopting new technologies, and lack of awareness about veterinary software in the developing countries are restricting the growth of this market.
Driver: Rising companion animal ownership
Over the years, the number of pet owners has increased significantly across the globe, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. According to the American Pet Products Association’s 2017– 2018 National Pet Owners Survey, 68% of households (84.6 million) in the US owned a pet. The canine population in the US increased from 69.90 million in 2012 to 89.70 million in 2016, while the feline population increased from 74.05 million in 2012 to 94.20 million in 2016. Similarly, according to the European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF), the canine population in Germany increased from 5.30 million in 2012 to 8.60 million in 2016, whereas the feline population in the country increased from 11.80 million in 2014 to 13.40 million in 2016. In the UK, as of 2017, 44% of households own pets (Source: Pet Food Manufacturers Association).
Restraint: Lack of Government incentives
The veterinary software market has minimal support from governments across the globe. In the US, the adoption rate of veterinary software is very low as compared to healthcare IT (HCIT) tools such as human EHR. This can be attributed to the lack of incentives or funding provided for implementing veterinary software. The slow adoption rate of veterinary software will make it difficult for small vendors to break even in the market. Moreover, in developing regions such as the Asia Pacific and Latin America, government support for the implementation of veterinary software is very low. This makes it difficult for companies to operate in these regions. Thus, the lack of government incentives is restraining the growth of the veterinary software market.
Opportunity: Web-based/cloud-based models
In the veterinary software market, web-based/cloud-based software are gaining traction as they offer advantages such as low upfront, maintenance, and operational costs; data centralization capabilities; greater level of interoperability; storage flexibility; and automatic software upgradation. Though only a limited number of players are currently offering web-based/cloud-based veterinary software, several existing players as well as new entrants are focusing on this market segment to leverage the potential growth opportunities. The limited number of companies in this market segment is offering players the opportunity to strengthen their market positions by effectively catering to the demand for web-based/cloud-based veterinary software and services.
Challenge: Meeting region-wise requirements for software functions
In 2017, the US dominated the global veterinary software market with a share of 60.6%. Major players cater primarily to the US market and offer veterinary practice management software for all types of hospitals and clinics in the country. However, these software do not provide support for emerging countries such as India and China as their functions and reporting are designed as per the US government’s taxes and laws. Since data, reporting, and function requirements differ from country to country, market players have to modify their standard software with respect to the specific requirements in other countries. This is a major challenge faced by veterinary software vendors focusing on offering products and services across the globe.
Key Market Players
Henry Schein, Inc. (US), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Patterson Companies, Inc. (US), Vetter Software, Inc. (US), Animal Intelligence Software, Inc. (US), Timeless Veterinary Systems, Inc. (Canada), Britton's Wise Computer, Inc. (US), ezyVet Limited (New Zealand), FirmCloud Corporation (US), OR Technology (Oehm Und Rehbein GmbH) (Germany), VIA Information Systems (US), Hippo Manager Software, Inc. (US), Finnish Net Solutions (Finland), Carestream Health (Canada), and ClienTrax (US).
